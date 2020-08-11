NACC students may be eligible for more financial aid due to COVID-19 pandemic

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) students may be eligible for additional financial aid assistance during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although families are experiencing many uncertainties pertaining to the pandemic, attending college at Northeast can still be financially feasible for students.
NACC understands many students’ financial situations have been affected by the pandemic and offers some advice to students looking to begin college or further their education. Northeast’s Financial Aid office is able to assist with adjusting incomes for financial aid eligibility as a result of COVID-19.
“Our Financial Aid staff is wanting students and potential students to know that this possible funding is available,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity. It could be a game changer for you!”
If a student or a student’s parents became unemployed during the outbreak of COVID-19, they may work with the Financial Aid office to adjust their current income if they are drawing unemployment. These students may now be eligible to receive a Pell Grant. A Pell Grant consists of money from the U.S. government that will help cover tuition and other costs associated with college. The Pell Grant works on an income-based system, which means it considers both thestudent's and parent's income levels. Students are not required to pay back money received from a Pell Grant.
NACC’s Director of Financial Aid Kip Williamson wants students to take advantage of this opportunity. “If you have not completed your FAFSA already, please do so now. If possible, use the IRS DRT (data retrieval tool when completing your FAFSA. It saves a lot of time and makes the verification process much easier,” says Williamson.
Any prospective or enrolled student may apply for financial aid. A financial need is established when it is determined that the resources of the family (expected family contribution, the primary source of student finances) do not meet the cost of attending a particular college, including NACC.
To be considered for most types of financial assistance, students must first complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year before the Fall Semester. Northeast Alabama Community College encourages students to apply as soon as possible after October 1 for the upcoming academic year, with July 15 as the priority deadline. The academic year is fall-spring-summer, in that order.
Students should check their MyNACC account and campus email regularly. NACC’s Financial Aid staff has worked diligently through the pandemic to ensure students are well educated about financial aid resources. To learn more about financial aid opportunities at NACC, please visit www.nacc.edu/admission-financial-aid/financial-aid or email finaid@nacc.edu.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit www.nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to keep up with announcements, current events and more.
