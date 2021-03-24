A week after severe weather impacted North Alabama, DeKalb County is bracing for another round of potential storms that the National Weather Service in Huntsville warns could bring heavy rainfall, large hail up to golf ball size and damaging straight-line winds in excess of 70 mph on Thursday, March 25.
Flash flooding and localized damaging winds are possible between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m., but the “main severe weather threat” will happen between 2-11 p.m. across all of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Locally, DeKalb County will face the greatest severe weather threat between 5-11 p.m., according to Andrew Pritchett of the NWS office in Huntsville.
Between two and three inches of rain is expected between Wednesday night and Friday morning, so motorists should give themselves added time to reach their destination and avoid crossing over standing water in roadways.
A tornado warning was last issued for DeKalb County on March 17. The downpours last week add to the possibility of flooding. Pritchett said flooding of rivers, creeks and streams may occur and last into the weekend. Flash flooding is most likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Even if winds do not reach severe levels, the heavy rainfall is expected to loosen soils and make it easier for trees and power lines to fall, increasing the possibility for power outages.
The extended forecast predicts sunny skies on Friday, followed by more showers and possible thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday before conditions clear into next week. Temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the low-70s.
To learn more, visit the NWS forecast office in Huntsville at https://www.weather.gov/hun/.
