DeKalb County sees COVID-19 case numbers drop

Community spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continues to slow in DeKalb County as the color-coded health guidance system offered by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has changed from moderate risk (yellow) to low-risk (green).
It comes as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order, amended on July 29 to require everyone to wear face masks, is set to expire at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 31. Ivey is expected to either announce an extension or modification of the public health order in place since March 19.
COVID numbers have been cut nearly in half since Ivey issued the mask order in mid-July. In the last 14 days, 149 new cases have been detected inside DeKalb County as a result of 1,831 tests conducted locally, compared to July 10 figures of 307 new cases detected from 1,872 tests. The county has seen 1,999 cases of infection so far and 14 deaths. Statewide, ADPH reports the cumulative number of cases since March 13 has reached 110,954 with 1,959 fatalities.
On the color-coded map, Jackson County has also moved into the green category, while Marshall, Etowah and Cherokee are among the 22 counties who appear as yellow. Only seven of Alabama’s 67 counties remain in the high risk (orange) category, while Walker and Greene counties are in the very high risk (red) category.
Several factors can influence a county’s trajectory of COVID-19 cases, so three metrics are examined to inform which level a county should be in: declining new cases, the percentage of positive cases declining while still meeting testing goals, and a decline of COVID-like symptoms from people visiting emergency rooms or urgent care clinics.
“If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less [new cases] over the previous two weeks), they begin the week in the low risk (green) category,” the dashboard’s index explains.
Adequate testing is considered to be at least 0.8% of a county’s population every two weeks (or about 2% per month). The third metric is intended to factor-in residents of the county with COVID-19 who may not be tested for various reasons.
Data posted on the dashboard are updated on Fridays for data reported through the previous Saturday and can change as new information about cases is gathered or updated. Visit the dashboard at arcg.is/045191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.