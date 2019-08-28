Success on Main Street

Main Street Alabama celebrated local program successes at the sixth annual Awards of Excellence on the day that Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed Main Street Alabama Day. The day recognizes the efforts of the organization that is focused on creating jobs and keeping character in communities across the state. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event that was held at the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur.
“It’s an honor to recognize these outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” said Helmer. “Todays award winners represent the most innovative downtown revitalization projects in our Main Street Alabama communities. As our program grows, we continue to encourage our local communities to pursue and demand excellence for their districts and strive to create places that are authentic and welcoming to entrepreneurs. Projects recognized with an Award of Excellence are truly charting new territory in downtown revitalization in Alabama. The effort and leadership it takes to move these projects from concept through completion is tremendous and we are thrilled to acknowledge such achievements. We are especially honored to be presenting these awards the day Governor Ivey proclaimed Main Street Alabama Day.”
Fort Payne Main Street received the Award of Excellence in Promotion for Pete the Cat Day. The event honored and recognized James Dean, creator of “Pete the Cat” and Fort Payne native. A breezeway downtown was dedicated as Pete the Cat Alley which features Pete the Cat paintings. The inaugural event also featured a Pete the Cat window decorating contest for downtown merchants and kids’ activities like art, character photos, and cupcake decorating. The event drew over 2,000 people. Future Pete the Cat Days will be held the first Saturday of every August.
Steve Malcolm also received the Main Street Hero award for his dedication and contribution to Fort Payne Main Street. Steve Malcolm serves as Treasurer of the Fort Payne Main Street Board and is always willing to help with any Fort Payne Main Street event or project.
The Awards of Excellence Banquet is a highlight of the aLABama Downtown Laboratory, a three-day conference that bolsters the efforts of communities participating in the nationally acclaimed Main Street program or those communities interested in downtown revitalization. The sixth annual event drew over 150 community leaders from Alabama as well as attendees from Kentucky and Tennessee.
Main Street Alabama has 27 Designated Programs and more than 30 Downtown Network Communities. Alexander City, Anniston, Athens, Birmingham, Birmingham’s Historic 4th Ave Business District, Calera, Columbiana, Decatur, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence, Foley, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Headland, Heflin, Jasper, Marion, Monroeville, Montevallo, Opelika, Oxford, Scottsboro, South Huntsville, and Wetumpka each have Designated Programs and new communities will be added annually. Applications to become a Designated Program will be available in Spring 2020. Until then, communities interested in downtown revitalization can participate in Main Street Alabama’s Downtown Network.
Main Street Alabama focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities. Economic development is at the heart of our efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
