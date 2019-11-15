Senior center clients to receive Christmas gifts, needed items

This holiday season, consider helping brighten a local seniors' Christmas.
DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging have started efforts to raise funds for DeKalb County senior center meal clients ages 60 and older.
Christmas can be a challenging holiday for many DeKalb County seniors who are living on a limited income and the COA hopes the public will help provide gifts and donations.
Nutrition Coordinator for the DeKalb County COA, Brenda Pettry said last year they helped 40 seniors.
“Our mission is to serve seniors in DeKalb County the best way we can,” she said.
The program is geared toward helping seniors who are homebound; however, Pettry said there are exceptions, including seniors with no family involvement.
Each year, senior center meal clients provide a Christmas wish list in which they ask for necessity items such as coats, blankets, cleaning supplies, and extra food.
Pettry said items from their wish list are purchased with donations to this program.
People are encouraged to “help make Christmas a little brighter” for seniors by donating.
Monetary donations are welcomed, and “people can buy gifts for a senior,” as well, said Pettry.
The COA is accepting monetary donations of any amount until Dec. 6. For a list of senior needs or additional information, call 256-845-8590.
Donations can be mailed or be dropped off at the Council on Aging office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Checks can be made payable to Foundation on Aging.
DeKalb County Council on Aging is located at 600 Tyler Ave SE, Fort Payne, AL.
