Sheriff's office lieutenant dies after battle with COVID-19

Lt. Jeff Bain, of Mentone, passed away this week due to complications stemming from COVID-19.
Bain died Sunday at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. He was a senior lieutenant with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Bain served in the U.S. Army and more than 30 years in law enforcement. Nineteen of those having been with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Bain was described by colleagues as having a passion to serve his community.
Local agencies and organizations flooded Facebook with condolences after the announcement of Bain’s passing.
Sheriff Nick Welden said his and the entire DCSO staff’s hearts are hurting.
“We lost a true patriot,” Welden said. “Lt. Bain was the guy everyone looked up to and looked for when they needed answers and help. I’ve known him for at least 21 years, and considered him one of the greatest friends I’ve ever been blessed to know. But we weren’t just friends or co-workers, we were family.”
He went on to say that times like now, during the pandemic, show who the real heroes are, like Bain.
“He never let anything get him down, he just kept pressing on, all for people he didn’t know,” Welden said. “That’s the kind of heroes you will never replace and I assure you, we will never forget. There’s going to be tough grieving days ahead, and we will never get over this, but as a family we can help each other get through it! I ask that you please keep the family in your prayers as well as our DCSO family.”
CASA of North Sand Mountain said Bain played a critical role in the organization’s CASA Closet for local children.
“Mr. Bain unknowingly brought a glimpse of hope to many children in DeKalb and Jackson Counties,” organization officials said in a statement via Facebook Monday. “The closet was created to provide children with clothing, shoes, diapers, wipes, etc. Mr. Bain organized for the closet to be painted and shelving that was donated by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office to be installed. CASA of North Sand Mountain is forever grateful to you, Mr. Bain.
The closet will be renamed in honor of Mr. Bain.”
Visitation for Bain will be today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burt Funeral Home in Fort Payne. The funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in Bankhead Cemetery. Masks are required for attendance.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the office will be closed until Monday, Jan. 11 due to the sickness, exposures and quarantines among its staff.
