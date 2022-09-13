Fourth-grade students at Little Ridge Intermediate School were in for a treat last week as they welcomed a special NASA visitor.
Deputy Manager of Mission Systems Engineering and Operations Integration Susan Rosson held a presentation about the Artemis 1 mission around the Moon.
Rosson shared her knowledge of the Artemis 1 mission, the first integrated test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and the ground systems at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The initiative is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions. Artemis 1 is an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for human space exploration and demonstrate the commitment and capability to return humans to the Moon and extend beyond.
In her presentation, Rosson presented the route of the Orion Module, images of the mannequin, Captain Moonikin Campos, and the protective equipment it will wear during the fight.
The protective vest will include a radiation sensor as well as other equipment that would keep humans alive for up to six days in the event of a system malfunction.
Rosson spoke to students about the overall goal of the Artemis mission, “to get humans back to the moon and possibly to Mars.”
She announced the class Artemis 2 would include humans on board the Orion and that Artemis 3 would have humans land back on the Moon and begin establishing labs for future exploration.
Even more significant, Rosson explained to the class Artemis 2 and 3 will land the first female astronaut and the first astronaut of color on the Moon.
LRIS Fourth-grade teacher Natalie Stevens said when she initially told her class a special guest was coming to talk to them about the Artemis 1 mission, "they were elated."
She said the mission had been a prior topic of discussion, and they were excited to welcome a new face into their classroom.
"When I told them the speaker was my mom, they were completely shocked," Stevens said. "I think a part of them was thinking that parents aren't allowed at school. They just kept saying, 'Your mom is coming?'"
During her visit, Stevens said the students asked the following questions:
• How do the astronauts get back to Earth?
• What happens if the astronauts get sick?
• Where do they sleep?
• How do they use the bathroom in space?
Rosson ended the visit with goody bags for each student that included several NASA stickers/decals, a calendar, crossword puzzles, and magazines.
Stevens said her mom is an inspiration to all children, especially girls, showing even women can make an impact in the STEAM field.
"I never truly appreciated what my mom did as a child, but I do now as an adult," she said. "I wish I could go back in time and tell her how proud and impressed I am with all her hard work. So, I am making up for it now."
Susan Rosson is a Mississippi State University graduate, who began her NASA career shortly after earning her bachelor’s and has been working for NASA for 37 years (five years at the United States Forest Service). She spent a year working in Bowie, Maryland, but ultimately returned to Alabama, where she continued working for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.
Rosson is married to Jim Rosson, and has two daughters, Natalie (Stormy) Stevens and Sarah (Gil) Johnson; four grandchildren, Wilder and Rainer Stevens, Issac and Micah Johnson.
The Artemis 1 is currently scheduled to launch no earlier than Friday, Sept. 23, from Launch Complex 29B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
