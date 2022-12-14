Flood warning in effect, weather below severe limits locally

Northeast Alabama is expected to miss the bulk of today’s severe weather concentrated in the central and southern portions of the state. Confidence has increased for possible long-track, strong tornadoes in that area with all modes of severe weather possible into early Thursday.
According to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, there could be pockets of 4-6 inches of total rainfall with this system across the western and northern sections of the state, producing flash flooding anytime from this afternoon through the overnight hours. As a result, much of western and northern Alabama are under a Flood Watch today and tonight.
DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey said the local office anticipated 2.5- to 3-inches of rain overnight Tuesday.
“The greatest risk to the area will be flash flooding,” Posey said. “Heavy rains with the approaching line may create dangerous ponding on highways, along with possible flooding of low lying areas. If flooding is observed, move to safe areas away from flooding areas. Also, do not drive into flooded roadways or other areas where flooding is observed.”
A flood watch means a hazard may possibly occur in your area or nearby within the next six to 48 hours, whereas a warning means a hazard is expected to occur or is already occurring.
It’s important to have a severe weather plan in place. Trying to figure out what to do during an emergency is a recipe for disaster. The recommendations include:
- Know your risk. Move to higher ground if in a flood-prone area.
- Evacuate immediately if told to do so.
- Protect your property if you have time and are staying in place.
- Put important documents in a waterproof container.
If driving when you are alerted to a flood watch, the recommendations are:
- Turn Around Don’t Drown. Do not drive through flood waters.
- Avoid flood waters.
- Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.
A flash flood is a damaging and life-threatening event in which rainwater rapidly rises into an area that’s normally dry. A flash flood can occur within minutes to hours after an event like intense rainfall.
For more information, go to www.ready.gov.
Make sure you have at least two methods to wake you up in case a warning is issued which does NOT include an outdoor siren. Also, make sure your Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) notification is turned on. This can be found in the settings section on your cell phone.
