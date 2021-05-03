AL 117 emergency repair project begins

Work began today on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s emergency repair of a landslide on Alabama 117 between Mentone and Valley Head.
Wright Brothers Construction is the contractor on the $1,369,500 project to excavate a 300-foot- long section of the mountainside highway and construct a rock buttress. Loose material will be removed and replaced with a more stable rock fill.
The section of highway has been closed to traffic since early April. ALDOT anticipates reopening the road in early June, barring unforeseen conditions. After the road reopens to traffic, a second phase of work estimated to take about 45 days will require single-lane closures at times.
