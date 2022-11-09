General Election 2022: By the numbers

Final General Election results for DeKalb County (uncertified)
Precincts reporting: 45 of 46. The final precinct involves provisional ballots to be certified next Tuesday.
Votes cast: 17,223 out of 45,602 registered voters in DeKalb County (turnout of 37%, compared to 28.7% participation in the GOP Primary). Statewide, an estimated 1.65-1.84 million registered voters participated.
Straight party voting:
- Republicans: 11,688 (91.72%)
- Democrats: 999 (7.84%)
- Libertarian: 56 (0.44%)
During the primary elections, 96% of local voters participated in the Republican primary.
Results for Tuesday elections, in DeKalb County, with statewide performance on Tuesday noted below.
U.S. Senate (Alabama)
- Katie Britt (R): 15,199 (88.71%)
- Will Boyd (D): 1,679 (9.80%)
- John Sophocleus (L): 228 (1.33%)
Britt, at age 40, becomes the first woman from Alabama elected to the U.S. Senate, succeeding the retiring Richard Shelby. Statewide, Britt received 66.8% of the vote on Tuesday. She earlier won 44% of the GOP Primary vote in a six-person race. Then Britt won a June Primary Runoff against Mo Brooks, receiving 48% of the statewide GOP Primary vote and 48% in DeKalb. Boyd won 63% of the Democratic Primary vote and 31% of the statewide vote on Tuesday.
U.S. House (4th District)
- Robert Aderholt (R): 14,935 (87.37%)
- Rick Neighbors (D): 1,729 (10.11%)
- John Cochran (L): 415 (2.43%)
Aderholt wins a 14th consecutive term and defeats Neighbors with 84.2% of the statewide vote. Neighbors won the Democratic nomination but lost DeKalb to Rhonda Gore, who lost statewide by a 54% to 46% margin.
Alabama Governor
- Kay Ivey (R): 15,226 (88.87%)
- Yolanda Flowers (D): 1,471 (8.59%)
- James Blake (L): 368 (2.15%)
Ivey won 54% of the GOP primary vote statewide, facing off against eight challengers. She won 59% of DeKalb’s vote in that primary election. Flowers defeated Malika Sanders-Fortier in the Democratic Primary, winning 33% statewide and 24% in DeKalb. On Tuesday, Ivey received 67% of the vote.
Alabama Lt Gov.
- Will Ainsworth (R): 15,241 (94.48%)
- Ruth Page-Nelson (L): 867 (5.37%)
Ainsworth received 84.3% of the vote statewide on Tuesday.
Alabama Secretary of State
- Pamela Laffitte (D): 1,690 (9.94%)
- Wes Allen (R): 14,916 (87.74%)
- Jason Shelby (L): 388 (2.28%)
Allen won 65.7% statewide on Tuesday. He defeated Jim Zeigler statewide in the GOP Primary Runoff election, but lost DeKalb County.
Alabama Attorney General
- Steve Marshall (R): 15,316 (89.75%)
- Wendell Major (D): 1,738 (10.18%)
Marshall received 67.8% of Tuesday’s vote statewide. In the primary, he finished with 90% of the vote statewide against Harry Bartlett Still, III, and 93% in DeKalb.
Alabama State Auditor
- Andrew Sorrell (R): 15,988 (94.51%)
- Leigh LaChine (L): 852 (5.24%)
Sorrell received 84.9% of the statewide vote on Tuesday. He defeated Stan Cooke in a GOP Primary runoff, winning 38% of DeKalb’s vote.
Alabama Treasurer
- Young Boozer (R): 14,998 (93.73%)
- Scott Hammond (L): 975 (6.09%)
Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries
- Rick Pate (R): 15,031 (94.19%)
- Jason Clark (L): 903 (5.66%)
Alabama Public Service Commission, Place 1
- Jeremy Oden (R): 14,993 (94.14%)
- Ron Bishop (L): 901 (5.66%)
Alabama Public Service Commission, Place 2
- Chris Beeker (R): 14,937 (93.83%)
- Laura Lane (L): 951 (5.97%)
Beeker eliminated Robin Litaker and Robert McCollum (who won DeKalb) in the GOP Primary before beating Brent Woodall in the Runoff.
Alabama State Board of Education, District 8
- Wayne Reynolds (R): 15,006 (94.29%)
- Patrick Wallace (L): 878 (5.52%)
Constitutional Amendments
Alabama recompiled Constitution Ratification question…
- Yes: 8,915 (69.63%)
- No: 3,888 (30.37%)
This passed with 76.5% of the statewide vote.
Amendment 1 – Denial of Bail Ballot Issue
- Yes: 11,994 (83.11%)
- No: 2,438 (16.89%)
This passed with 80.5% of the statewide vote, signifying a desire to get tougher on crime.
Amendment 2 - Broadband infrastructure funding
- Yes: 10,444 (77.57%)
- No: 3,020 (22.43%)
This passed statewide with 78.6% of the vote.
Amendment 3 (notice to family required on commutations)
- Yes: 11,824 (85.38%)
- No: 2,024 (14.62%)
This ballot issue, rooted in a DeKalb County Death Row case, passed statewide with 81.9% of the vote Tuesday.
Amendment 4 (prohibits changes to election conduct laws within 6 months)
- Yes: 10,908 (82.52%)
- No: 2,310 (17.48%)
This passed at 79.9% statewide.
Amendment 5 – Probate Court jurisdiction over orphans’ business
- Yes: 8,101 (63.66%)
- No: 4,626 (36.35%)
This was approved 68.8% on Tuesday.
Amendment 6 - Property tax fund capital improvements
- Yes: 6,756 (55.04%)
- No: 5,519 (44.96%)
This was approved at 60.8%.
Amendment 7 - Local economic financing
- Yes: 8,645 (71.14%)
- No: 3,507 (28.86%)
Alabama voters approved this 75% to 25% on Tuesday.
Amendment 8 – Public Service Commission, Shelby County issue
- Yes: 5,915 (64.37%)
- No: 3,274 (35.63%)
This passed with 71.7% voting yes.
Amendment 9 - Relating to a private sewer system in Tuscaloosa
- Yes: 5,731 (63.61%)
- No: 3,278 (36.39%)
Statewide, 71.6% of voters said yes.
Amendment 10 - Incorporate voter-approved amendments into a new state constitution
- Yes: 8,423 (70.30%)
- No: 3.559 (29.70%)
On Tuesday, 75% of voters gave the thumbs up to updating Alabama’s 1901 Constitution.
Votes were also cast Tuesday for local candidates whose races were decided in the GOP Primary (with votes received Tuesday in the General Election):
DeKalb County Sheriff
- Nick Welden: 15,627 (99.37%)
- Write-In: 99 (0.63%)
Welden received 85% of the GOP Primary vote against challengers Craig White and Terry Wadsworth.
State Senator, District 8
- Steve Livingston: 11,415 (99.29%)
- Write-In: 82 (0.71%)
State Senator, District 10
- Andrew Jones: 4,053 (99.39%)
- Write-In: 25 (0.61%)
State Representative, District 24
- Nathaniel Ledbetter: 11,285 (99.23%)
- Write-In: 87 (0.77%)
Ledbetter defeated Don Stout in the GOP Primary, receiving 68% of the vote across the district. He plans to campaign for the role of Speaker of the Alabama House in the next term.
State Representative, District 39
- Ginny Shaver: 4,180 (99.21%)
- Write-In: 33 (0.79%)
Shaver defeated Brent Rhodes in the GOP primary, receiving 71% statewide and 52% in DeKalb.
DeKalb County Commission President
- Ricky Harcrow: 15,476 (99.34%)
- Write-In: 103 (0.66%)
DeKalb County Commission, District 3
- Ron Saferite: 3,361 (99.26%)
- Write-In: 103 (0.66%)
Saferite, Fort Payne’s former fire chief, defeated incumbent commissioner Chris Kuykendall in the primary election.
DeKalb County Commission, District 4
- Lester Black: 4,513 (99.49%)
- Write-In: 23 (0.51%)
Black, the incumbent, defeated Derek Rosson in the GOP Primary by a margin of 52% to 47%.
DeKalb County Board of Education, District 5
- Robert Elliot (R): 2,824 (99.16%)
- Write-In: 24 (0.84%)
Elliot, the school board vice president, defeated Joseph Lee in the GOP Primary by a mere 15 votes.
DeKalb County Coroner
- Tom Wilson: 15,590 (99.6%)
- Write-In: 63 (0.40%)
Circuit Judge, 9th Judicial Circuit
- Jeremy Taylor: 15,376 (99.4%)
- Write-In: 93 (0.60)
District Attorney, 9th Judicial Circuit
- Summer McWhorter Summerford: 15,520 (99.36%)
- Write-In: 100 (0.64%)
She won the GOP Primary over Nick Jones, 8,333 to 3,724 (69%) in DeKalb, a margin of 76%-23% in Cherokee County.
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6
- Kelli Wise: 15,336 (99.43%)
- Write-In: 88 (0.57%)
