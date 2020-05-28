Coming out of quarantine

My husband, Patrick, and I were diagnosed with COVID-19 after Patrick had extremely high blood pressure and chest pains like he was having a heart attack. Patrick is 35 years old with no underlying health issues that we know of. He never ran a fever so we did not think it was the coronavirus.
He went to CRNP Deann Cobble, our family physician at Encore Medical Spa, and she and Dr. Monique Sherrill suggested he be tested for COVID-19 since his white blood cells were low. Our whole family immediately got tested, and two days later, we found out Patrick and I had COVID-19. This is our story and what we went through.
I want to start with this: Everyone thinks it won’t happen to them. But stop right now and think, what if it did happen to you, your spouse, your kids, your parents or grandparents? Where would you quarantine? Who would take care of you? Who have you been around? Where have you been? What if I gave it to everyone in town because I’ve been all over and refused to wear a mask because “masks infringe on my rights.” Stop and know, at any time, anyone of you could get it, and the precautions you're taking or not taking will affect everyone around you. If you’re feeling at all not like yourself, go get tested. We never ran fevers. Don’t just say it’s allergies or something else, get tested.
I have taken this more seriously than anyone I know. We ordered masks, gloves and hand sanitizer in January when it first hit China. It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when it would get here.
I stayed on my employees, my family, my friends, elected officials and everyone I came in contact with to take it seriously, and I am the one who got it.
When CRNP Deann Cobble called and said Patrick’s white blood count was low and they were testing him for COVID, I lost it. I thought I had prepared myself for this moment but I wasn’t emotionally prepared at all. Deann said you and the girls need to get tested so I got the girls and drove to Encore Medical trying to keep it all together. I had to explain to my daughter, Georgia, what was happening, and luckily, my 9-year-old is smarter and more mature than most adults. I had no symptoms. I had been very tired and had a little dry throat, but I thought it was allergies. So I thought I didn’t have it.
We did the antibody tests first and got the results back quickly. Patrick’s was IgM positive, IgG negative: which means he had just gotten it. Mine showed IgG bright red positive and
IgM faintly positive showing might have had it a while. Since I had no symptoms and both my daughters were already exposed, I stayed with the girls on one side of the house and Patrick on the other.
Patrick and I had discussed our “what ifs” weeks before, like where and how to quarantine. We had read so many stories about how other people did it and their mistakes. I went into survival mode and we locked Patrick down. I remembered a story about a lady placing her dishes outside her door after she was finished with them and that may have been she had given it to her son. So, I put dish soap and rags in his bathroom so he could wash his dishes before they came out, put rolled towels at the bottom of the doors to keep germs from getting out and I even duck taped the seal of the front door while Patrick yelled, "You're destroying the door!" I didn’t care. Once we were set up, we waited.
Thursday morning, we told our co-workers, friends, family and anyone we had contact with.
Everything went through my mind. My anxiety was at an all-time high while trying to stay calm for the kids saying it will be fine, but asking myself, would it? The worst night was Thursday. We still didn’t have results but there’s was no way Patrick didn’t have it. He couldn’t breathe and said his chest felt like someone was standing on it. At about 3 a.m. I woke up to him Facetiming me. He couldn’t breathe, his whole body was shaking and he was pouring sweat. It was horrible. We debated going to the hospital or calling 911. Was it anxiety or a panic attack or COVID? Well, it was COVID. I stayed on the phone with him. We were scared he was going to die. He stayed up all night sitting on the floor because he said it felt worse if he laid down. The nights were always worse for him.
We were tested on Wednesday evening and got our results back at 9 p.m. Friday night. Dr. Monique Sherrill called with the results. We both had COVID. I was in shock. She explained everything. The girls' tests were not back so we chose to keep them with us since they were already exposed and may have it.
We were already in quarantine so there we would stay for 14 days. Reality set in. Then my mind goes to, “Who have I been around? Did I infect anyone else? Did I give it to my girls?” Luckily, since we had been taking it very seriously, we had not been around really anyone but coworkers. I hadn’t even been around my mom or family. This was the first week things were opening back up, but I was still hesitant and good thing I was. If I had been like some of the people on my social media feed running all over town and saying “masks are dumb” and “stay-at-home orders infringe on my freedoms”, well I would have infected the whole town. I chose to wear a mask out and stay home. You’re welcome!
The first week was hard. I worried about Patrick, the girls, the TJ staff and the sanitation department. So much stress and anxiety. Thanks to Dr. Sherrill, CRNP Deann Cobble and the staff at Encore Medical Spa, all of our co-workers got tested immediately. I had so much anxiety thinking we gave it to them and worried about their families.
I kept thinking we are young and healthy and this is so hard on us, I can’t imagine someone older having this, someone less fortunate than us or not having the support system we have. We both are blessed with good jobs that worked with us through this. Not everyone has that. We had family and friends helping, bringing food and checking on us. That meant the world to us.
The day after we found out our tests were positive, we found out our neighbor also had COVID. We had not been around him since January and it was only for a few minutes from a distance. There are three acres of woods between our houses. He had also just found out he had it. He had to be hospitalized and passed away a few days later from the virus.
I felt helpless, scared, lost, heartbroken and angry all at the same time. I have this virus and my symptoms really aren’t that bad but my husband is horribly sick and my neighbor just lost his life from it and so many of my friends and people all over this nation are saying it’s not real and complaining about wearing a mask and obeying a few simple rules to help saves lives. If these people only knew what my family and many others were going through right now, they wouldn’t say or do these things, right? But I had to shut it out and focus on my family who was suffering from this fake, made up by the media “virus”.
I knew right then when we come out of this, I will tell my story and hopefully, it will change some minds and hearts.
I chose not to tell Patrick about our neighbor until the 14 days were over.
For two weeks, Patrick couldn’t sleep. He had muscle cramps, shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pains but never a fever. Dr. Sherrill prescribed him breathing treatments and they were a game-changer. He could hardly complete a sentence without losing his breath.
Thankfully, all of our coworkers tested negative. We tested Wednesday and it was the next Wednesday before everyone had gotten their results back. So it was seven days of worrying if the people we had been around had it. Our girls tested negative. This virus is so unpredictable.
It was 14 days of sickness that seemed to never end.
Every night, Patrick would wake up and couldn’t breathe. I made him text me during the night so I knew he was ok. I put a ladder outside his window so he could get out in the yard and walk around. We would FaceTime him all day and at night to read a book before bed. Magnolia, my three-year-old, would lay in the bed and say, “I just miss everybody.” I would tell her we were sick so we can’t hug or get close to daddy or her grandparents. She would tell me to give her the “nasty pink medicine” so she could hug them all again. We would hang out in the yard so Patrick could see us out the window. It was a very tough time mentally and emotionally for us all.
It didn’t slow down for 14 days. It was nonstop worry and sickness. As soon as we thought maybe it’s over, it would start again.
We were open and honest about it. We reached out to everyone we were in contact with, and good thing because the state didn’t even call till day seven and ask if I was quarantined and who I had been around. I am open to talk to anyone that has questions.
Patrick and I had read and watched so many stories about the coronavirus. We get information from multiple, reliable news sources on everything, not just this one. When the virus first started, I was worried. When the first case hit the US, I was scared. By the time it reached Alabama, I was prepared. When the first case reached DeKalb, I was ready. But when COVID-19 entered our home, I was helpless. There was nothing I could do.
This virus is bigger than all of us. It affects us all so differently. Some survive and some do not. In time, we will overcome this. But right now, it’s here and we have to learn to live smart and to protect ourselves, our family and everyone around us. We must stop going to war with each other and go to war “together” against this virus. Don’t let your guard down, put on your mask, and do whatever it takes to protect the people around you. COVID-19 is the enemy and the only way we can defeat it is to work together, not against each other. We must “be grateful, not hateful.” Please take this situation seriously. Stop being so selfish, and think about others. The only thing spreading faster than COVID is hate. Let’s be the change.
(1) comment
WOW, thanks for posting your experience with COVID 19! Your candidness about this is really scary since many are not taking this virus seriously. The fact that you and your family took precautions ahead of time, is why you’re able to share your experience. This virus is real, regardless who is to blame. Hopefully, all those that read the Times Journal, will take to heart your words of caution, so that they too could be prepared, proactive, and most importantly, safe during this pandemic.
Ken Mayo
