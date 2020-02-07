The Geraldine Chief of Police has responded after the assistant police chief, Jeff Buckles, made a post on Facebook alluding to threats to the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.
Tuesday night, Buckles posted on his personal, but public Facebook profile, “Pelosi just ripped up his speach. Roadside bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats.”
The post was written in regards to Pelosi tearing up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address speech on which was held Tuesday night.
The original post was deleted or made private, but not after hundreds of people responded or shared it.
Buckles posted an apology on Wednesday that read, “I want to apologize for venting on FB. I have definitely offended some people with my remarks. It just rips my heart out that our great country is so divided.”
Chief of Police Heath Albright released a statement Friday morning that said the city is conducting an investigation but no further details are available.
“The Geraldine Police Department has been made aware of a Facebook post made by one of our officers,” the statement read. “The post has since been deleted. The incident is being investigated. Due to the current investigation, no further comment can be made. We will make further statement at the conclusion of the investigation.”
Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables said city officials met with their attorney Thursday to discuss the incident, but the investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.