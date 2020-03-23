It's time to respond

With the recent national and state events surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus and the threat of exposure and concerns of spread, officials have advised citizens to self-regulate and practice social distancing by staying home.
During this time, officials strongly encouraged the public to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. Individuals can also respond by phone or by mail.
U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the 2020 Census field operations have been suspended until April 1, 2020.
“During this pause in field operations, the Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations,” he said.
Ken Mayo, current DeKalb and Cherokee Counties census recruiter, said Alabama is in fear of losing two representatives out of seven in the U.S. Congress because states like Texas, Florida and California are growing.
He said he filled out his questionnaire online last week and thought it was going to be hard, but it was “easy.”
“I was glad I did it that way. If I can do it, you can do it,” said Mayo.
In a recent meeting, Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser voiced his concerns about the upcoming census saying if the information isn’t accurate, it could mean a loss of a House seat, as well as a “tremendous loss of federal funds.”
Dillingham said in late May, census takers around the nation will begin visiting households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census to help complete the count.
“Once again, we encourage everyone to respond online today at 2020Census.gov, with the flexibility and support of the American people, we will achieve a complete and accurate count which helps guide funding decisions for things like hospitals, roads and emergency services,” he said.
The census is conducted every 10 years to count every person living in the U.S. According to the census.alabama.gov, having an accurate census count for Alabama is vital to many programs that affect our state, including areas of health care, food, education, roads, bridges and congressional representation.
“The stakes are high for Alabama in the 2020 U.S. Census, and our success depends greatly on helping each Alabamian understand the importance of completing and submitting their census forms in the spring of 2020,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
By law, the Census Bureau delivers apportion counts to the President and Congress in December, sending redistricting counts to states by March 31, 2021 and providing the basis for redrawing legislative districts based on population changes.
To begin the process online, search my2020census.gov.
Press the start here (respond) button that will lead you to your questionnaire.
The welcome screen will provide you with some bits of information, including the “quick and eases” of completion and let you know the process takes about 10 minutes to complete.
To log-in, it will ask you for your 12-digit Census ID that is located on the materials that were mailed to your residence.
If you do not have that information, there is also a link at the bottom of the login button that reads, “if you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
Through that link, you will verify your complete address and name before beginning your questionnaire.
The Census wants to know basic information about the people living in or staying in your household on April 1, 2020.
• How many people are living or staying in your household and the relationship of each person.
• Whether the home is owned or rented.
• About the age and sex of each person in your home.
• About the race of each person in your home and specifically whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.
The information is used to create estimates about families, households and other groups for planning and funding government programs that support families, including people raising children alone. These responses help create statistics about ethnic groups needed by federal agencies to monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions.
“When we all do our civic duty, we ensure that the state gets our fair share of funding for dozens of critical programs and ensure we maintain fair representation in congress,” said Gov. Ivey.
Mayo is transitioning from a recruiter to a mobile questionnaire assistant, if you have any questions about the 2020 Census, call him at 256-996-2561.
Welcome to the discussion.
