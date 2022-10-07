Brodie Hicks rushed for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass, as top-ranked, undefeated Fyffe stayed that way en route to a 70-14 romp past Sand Rock on Friday night.
The Red Devils (7-0, 5-0 Class 2A-Region 7) sprinted to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and maintained a 56-14 halftime lead.
Sand Rock slipped in a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.
Jacob Mitchell fell on a blocked punt in the end zone for Fyffe’s first points. Hicks added scoring runs of 64 and 34 yards, respectively, in the half. Logan Anderson chipped in a 20-yard scoring run, and Blake Dobbins connected with Hicks for a 58-yard touchdown pass to push the Red Devils into a 35-0 advantage with 9:13 to play in the opening half.
Hunter Machen recorded a 38-yard touchdown off an interception, and Ryder Gipson added a 50-yard scoring run to make it 49-0 midway through the half.
Owen Blackwell returned a kickoff 64 yards for a touchdown with 3 minutes to play in the first half, before the Wildcats scored their second and final touchdown on a 25-yard pass play with 18 seconds remaining.
Fyffe gained 411 yards of offense to Sand Rock’s 314 yards.
The Red Devils visit Pisgah for another region showdown next Friday night.
