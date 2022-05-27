Local Job Fair set for June 16 at NACC

A job fair for DeKalb and Jackson counties is scheduled for June 16 from 1-5 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College.
The event will be open to the public, offering on-site interviews, on-site applications, on-site hires of full and part-time positions.
It is sponsored by the Fort Payne, Rainsville and Henagar Chambers of Commerce, as well as the Mountain Lakes Chamber, DeKalb County Learning Center, the Economic Development Authorities in DeKalb and Jackson counties, Northeast Alabama Community College, North Alabama Works and the Impact Learning Center.
Candidates for jobs are advised to have their resumes ready and come dressed for interviews.
A list of participating companies is not available at this time, but local companies continue to struggle with a shortage of qualified candidates to fill open positions.
The event will be outdoors under tents. A rain date will be announced in the event of bad weather that day. For more information, call 256-845-7957.
It’s certainly a favorable time to be graduating from high school or college and looking to enter the job market.
