Officials warn ahead of cold weather

Some of the coldest weather in recent memory is headed for Northeast Alabama going into Christmas weekend, and residents should prepare for it now, according to the National Weather Service.
Following daytime rain, a blast of arctic air will enter the region Thursday evening, with temperatures expected to drop from afternoon highs in the upper 50s to overnight lows in the teens and single digits. There is a slight chance the precipitation could change from rain to sleet or maybe even snow, but forecasters have low confidence this will happen.
Drivers should take extra precautions, as patchy black ice is possible.
Friday will be mostly sunny, but brutally cold. Temperatures will remain below freezing all day, with highs only reaching the lower 20s and lows again dropping into the single digits. Winds from the north in excess of 20 mph will drop wind chills below freezing and may result in downed trees and power lines.
The cold will continue through Christmas Eve (Saturday). Daytime high temps will ease back up into the mid 30s on Christmas Day, and nighttime low temps will increase to above freezing by midweek.
The NWS offers the following tips for preparing for the cold snap:
• It’s time to bring out the heavy coats, gloves, scarves, head coverings and boots. Dress in layers, so you can take some off or put more on as your body temperature changes.
• Protect your pipes from freezing by letting cold water slowly drip from faucets.
• If using a space heater, make sure it is plugged directly into the wall and not into an extension cord or power strip, as these can catch fire. Keep heaters away from anything flammable.
• Prepare in case you lose power. Have plenty of blankets and quilts on hand, as well as ample firewood (or gas) for the fireplace. Put fresh batteries in the flashlights and stock up on candles. Fill the tank on your gas grill in case you need it for cooking. Make sure your cell phone is charged going into Thursday night.
• Secure any outside yard or house decorations. Strong winds could turn othem into flying projectiles.
• Fill your automobiles with fuel and check your tire pressure. If you are traveling, take extra blankets and water in the car and be sure to let loved ones know your plans, just in case. Most importantly, allow extra time. Anticipate crowded roads and do not let frustration distract you from driving safely.
• Check on your elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they have adequate heat and a way to stay warm.
• Bring pets inside, especially at night. Small breeds, dogs with short or thin hair, dogs that are very old or very young, and dogs with health conditions are especially vulnerable to the cold. Dogs begin developing hypothermia and frostbite as soon as outside temperatures fall below 20 degrees.
