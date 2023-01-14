Dear Editor:
The “big name preachers and teachers” on television and the internet are giving religion a bad name. Religion is nothing but a man or woman’s relationship with God and the true believer with one another.
Denominations are what man thinks about God and his belief in God (James 1:26-27, KJV).
Also, what is wrong with the King James Version of the Bible? After all, it was translated from Latin into English where people can understand it. Yet these preachers and teachers on the networks and the internet use it for their taste and interpretation. You have to know God’s word to know what they are talking about.
People and Christians were martyred, persecuted in defense of God’s word. Man has no authority to change God’s word (Matthew 24:35, Amos 8:11-14, Revelations Chapter 20, Revelations 22:19, Deuteronomy 4:2 and Proverbs 30:1-9).
Jerry Turlington
Fort Payne
