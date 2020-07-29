Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.