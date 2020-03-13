Eberhart announces bid for reelection

Johnny Eberhart has announced he will run for re-election to the Fort Payne City Council.
Johnny had intentions to run for mayor, but after much thought and prayer decided against it.
“My wife has retired from UPS after 33 years and we have a bucket list of things we want to see and do,” he said. “I also have five grandsons that will be playing sports and other things and we want to support them.”
Just a few things that we have been able to accomplish or in the process of completions:
• Upgrade to our sewer plant
• Finished converting our street lights to LED, that has saved thousands of tax dollars per year
• Process of replacing main sewer lines that was much needed for several years
• Upgrading lighting and clean up and improve the looks to our interstate exits to entice travelers to stop and shop with us
• Bought land for an eventual new sports complex and are in the process of building new soccer fields
• Continue to clean up and upgrade downtown with new lighting on buildings and new post lights
• But one of my favorite things is to continue to help our teachers to be able to buy supplies for our schools. That has taken a burden off our parents.
• Continue to work to help our existing businesses while working to bring in new jobs
“I have enjoyed my time on the council. We have worked for good growth in business industry,” he said.
“We have worked to clean up our town to make it more attractive for our citizens and our visitors. We have more work to do and I ask for your continued support as we all work to make Fort Payne a better place to work and raise our families.
I retired from FPIA with 25 years. I am on the Boom Days, Third Saturday and Main Street committees and a member of the Fort Payne Optimist Club.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.