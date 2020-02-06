Chase ends in suicide near Hammondville

At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning, a pursuit began in Fort Payne that ended in a suicide on Bethel Road near Hammondville.
The chase stemmed from a domestic incident that occurred last night in Fort Payne. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A Be-On-The-Lookout (BOLO) was issued for the suspect.
The suspect was spotted by law enforcement Thursday morning on Hiawatha Drive in Fort Payne. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect led officers and deputies on a chase to Hammondville.
The vehicle eventually stopped on Bethel Road. After a brief standoff with deputies and officers, the suspect committed suicide.
“We are deeply saddened by this incident,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We ask the community to wrap this family with your support and prayers in this difficult time.”
Due to this case being a suicide, and out of respect for the family, the sheriff's office will not be releasing the identity of the individual.
“I want to commend our deputies who were involved in this incident for performing their job with professionalism and compassion,” he said. “Part of the weight of the badge is witnessing and dealing with unspeakable tragedy. God bless.”
