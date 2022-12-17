Dec. 29 hearing set for Memorandum review

A Dec. 29 hearing will review the City of Fort Payne’s Memorandum of Understanding with Marathon Realty Corp.
That document set the terms for financial incentives to offset Food City’s costs to move underground sewer lines and elevate the property at 1015 Gault Avenue South by three feet so it rises above the floodplain and the company can construct a new grocery store including a Starbucks coffee kiosk, a gas station and pharmacy.
According to a legal advertisement that published Dec. 7 and 14, Circuit Judge Claude E. Hundley, III, will hold the Dec. 29 hearing at 9 a.m. “for the citizens and taxpayers of the city to show case, if any they have” why the arrangement should not be validated, as provided by Amendment 772, the legal framework tying conditions to a city or county’s ability to offer financial incentives to retailers. Key among these is public hearings, advertised in advance, and judicial oversight.
The public may attend the Dec. 29 hearing in Courtroom 301 of the DeKalb County Courthouse or submit written comments pertaining to case CV-2022-900163.
Judge Hundley was appointed by former Gov. Robert Bentley in 2011. Before that, he had a legal practice for 26 years. He has served as a substitute city judge for Huntsville.
Citizens opposing the incentives attended public hearings this past February and August. Following comments critical of the deal, including feedback from competitor Bruce’s Foodland, the Fort Payne City Council voted 3-2 in favor of approving the Memorandum of Understanding. They did so twice, discovering an error in the process the first time around. Council members John Smith and Johnny Eberhart voted against the Memorandum while Council President Walter Watson, Council Pro Tem Lynn Brewer and Council member Phillip Smith voted for it. Mayor Brian Baine does not vote.
A group of citizens angered by the proposed use of $3.1 million of taxpayer dollars for the incentives took the city to court with a class action complaint seeking injunctive relief to stop the deal.
The investment represents 20.4% of what it will cost to make the land suitable for development. Such brands typically anchor other retailers in the same shopping center.
A representative of the chain said the taxpayers can expect a return within about 290 days with the creation of 140 jobs providing a weekly payroll of $55,000 or $2.8 million annually. Marathon would be required to return the money to the city, along with 2.5% interest, if it cannot complete and open the store within a designated period.
The legal advertisement will run for the third and final time on Dec. 21.
