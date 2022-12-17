Dec. 29 hearing set for Memorandum review

A Dec. 29 hearing will review the City of Fort Payne’s Memorandum of Understanding with Marathon Realty Corp setting the terms for financial incentives to offset Food City’s costs to move underground sewer lines and elevate the property at 1015 Gault Avenue South by three feet so it rises above the floodplain and the company can construct a new grocery store including a Starbucks coffee kiosk, a gas station and pharmacy.