Mentone's Mason Park hosted several churches for a National Day of Prayer observation.
Moon Lake Baptist Church, Mentone Community Church and St. Joseph’s on the Mountain were represented while a crowd heard comments from Jeff Nelson, Chris Borough, Victoria Gaston, Hank Strum, Mentone Chief of Police Gene McKee, David Tucker, Bruce BonFluer, Ben Shurett, Doug Kiker and Hershell Pruitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.