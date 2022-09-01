Sylvania's Labor Day Festival Returns on Monday

The town of Sylvania is hosting its annual Labor Day Festival on Monday, Sept. 5, at Sylvania City Park.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. and will feature various food vendors, music, merchants, and youth activities.
Sylvania Town Assistant Clerk Taylor Black said they are still accepting sponsors.
“We would like to invite everyone to bring their family to have some fun,” she said. “Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the entertainment we have lined up.”
Musical performances for the day include the Sylvania Baptist Praise Team, Still Broke, The Underwoods, Still KickiN’, and The McBride Family.
In addition to the festivities, the Wheels of Time Cruisers will host a car show with proceeds to benefit The Wheel of Time Cruisers Cancer Prescription Fund at Ider Discount Drugs.
A Labor Day Open Car Show is sponsored by DeKalb County Commissioner Lester Black and will also take place during the festivities.
All vehicles are welcomed, registration opens at 9 a.m. with a $20 donation registration per vehicle.
Proceeds from the show are to be donated to cancer funds at Ider Drug Store and Gas Fund. For additional information contact Darliene Carter at 256-632-6100 or Brad Hannah at 256-605-7513.
Trophies and awards are set to commence at 2 p.m. Along with the car show, there will also be door prizes, 50/50 drawings, and a donation raffle giveaway with tickets being sold the day of the event.
For additional information and updates, visit them on Facebook @townofsylvania.
Sylvania City Park is located on County Road 194 in Sylvania, AL.
