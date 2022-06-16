If you want a job right now, you should have no trouble finding one. At least that is the general consensus among local business managers. To help local companies fill their staffing needs, a coalition of sponsors across north Alabama pooled their efforts Thursday to connect area industries with people actually looking for jobs.
Northeast Alabama Community College hosted the Job Fair from 1-5 p.m. in the school gymnasium that was sponsored by the DeKalb and Jackson Economic Development Authorities, the Chamber of Commerce offices in Fort Payne, Rainsville and Henagar, the Mountain Lakes Chamber, the DeKalb and Jackson Career Centers, the Impact Learning Center and North Alabama Works.
Several companies from DeKalb and Jackson counties took part, with occasionally competing companies in the same fields talking to anyone who showed up wanting more information. Among those participating were Bruce’s Foodland, Childcare Resource Network, Collinsville Health Care & Rehab, DeKalb Ambulance Service, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Elwood Staffing, Farmers Telecommunications, Ferguson Enterprises, First Southern State Bank, Fort Payne Pediatrics, GH Metal Solutions, Inc., Heil, Inc., Koch Foods of Collinsville, Plasman, Playcore, Polymer Industries, Rainsville Technology, Inc., Renfro Brands, TARCOG and The Children’s Place. The Jackson County contingent included BlueScope Buildings, Buccaneer Rope Company, CFD Research, Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Cloverdale Health & Rehab, Comfort Inn, Cook’s Pest Control, Crossroads Building Supply, Cumberland Health & Rehab, Emerson, Kids First Pediatrics, GTEC, Harbin Automotive, Hardee’s Parodign Investment Group, Highlands Medical Center, HTPG, Job Corps, Jones Contracting, Mohawk, Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare, National Performance Warehouse, P&C Construction, Publix, Randstad Staffing, Resource Mfg., Trade Team, Unclaimed Baggage and Wenzel Metal Spinning.
DeKalb County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jimmy Durham said it is important to assist local companies in filling their vacant job positions because it is harmful to industrial recruitment if companies cannot find a suitable workforce. Without this growth, wages stagnate and communities become unable to diversify the selection of employers they have, which can be devastating if there’s too much reliance on one category of business and that sector faces an economic downturn.
DeKalb County learned this lesson in 2009 when the hosiery industry experienced a sharp decline in domestic manufacturing and unemployment in the "Sock Capitol of the World" hit 16.9%. Companies like Renfro and its subcontractors still make socks in Fort Payne, but they're now sold under branding as specifically "Made in America" in stores like Walmart to compete against cheaper products made in other countries.
Durham said the ongoing employee shortage is a national problem rather than being the result of anything that's specifically happening locally.
Late last month, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama’s seasonally adjusted April unemployment rate was 2.8%, down from March’s rate of 2.9%, and well below April 2021’s rate of 3.6%. April’s rate represented a new record low unemployment rate for Alabama.
Wage and salary employment increased in April by 6,000. Monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+3,200), the manufacturing sector (+2,000), and the government sector (+1,500), among others.
Industries particularly hard-hit by the labor shortages include hospitals and nursing homes, which were well represented Thursday. The nurse shortage impacted Alabama for years before it was exacerbated by early retirements, increased national competition for wages and the so-called "Great Resignation" over the last two years. Estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that nearly 20% or half a million U.S. healthcare workers have left the field since the start of the pandemic.
Editor’s note: Some of the information in this article was sourced from an article originally written by Hadley Hitson, who covers the rural South for the Montgomery Advertiser and Report for America.
