The Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County received a donation of $6,000 from Fort Payne Water Executive Director Paul Nail on Wednesday.
Nail said with the COVID-19 pandemic, they felt the need to reach out and help the community as much as possible and donating to the Marine Toys for Toys felt like a good endeavor.
“We asked our employees to donate $100 each, which they did, and then we got our board to match that contribution to make it a total of $6,000,” he said.
The N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, is in its eighth year of conducting the Marine Toys for Tots, which aids local families to provide Christmas toys for their children.
Coordinator LaRue Hardinger said last year they served almost 1,200 children in the area, 427 families and distributed 7,939 Christmas toys to children-in-need.
“This year, we are crippled because of COVID-19 and are not going to be able to do the 11 or 12 setups that we normally do,” she said.
Hardinger said the donation from Fort Payne Water is the largest donation they have ever received.
“I was blown away when Paul called me and said, 'Not only are we doing that, but we are going to challenge others to do the same,'” she said. “This is amazing. I can not thank Fort Payne Water, Paul Nail and all the employees for what they have done.”
Nail said they understand the community's need and that there’s a lot of kids in the county that need help.
“What better way to help someone than to help a child,” he said. “The water board and its employees don’t want recognition, but we would like to challenge other utilities and department heads to step up and help Toys for Tots.”
Hardinger expressed her gratitude towards Fort Payne Water on behalf of all the communities that are going to need their help this year.
She said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardship many families face this year, they expect the number of families in need to rise.
“This is a community-wide undertaking that keeps growing,” said Hardinger. “ Our Marines work harder than anyone I know and no one is paid a dime.”
She said many people come together to make sure no child wakes up Christmas morning without a new toy under their tree.
Families can apply at the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources (DHR) Food Stamp Office at 2301 Briarwood Ave. SW in Fort Payne. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Parents and legal guardians should take a photo ID plus documentation to prove they reside in DeKalb County, custody of children and the children live in their home.
Hardinger said this year, the criteria to qualify has loosened up per the Toys for Tots Foundation due to the COVID-19 crisis. The change is partly because some families may be able to pay their bills, but no extra will be left for Christmas.
“They may not be receiving public assistance but yet they don’t have any leftovers to buy Christmas toys for their children,” she said.
Hardinger encourages families who need assistance not to be embarrassed to go in and ask for help. She said they work hard to raise money to help.
Sign-ups began Oct. 1 and will end on Oct. 30.
Praising the DHR employees, Hardinger said they have volunteered to take in and vet applicants on behalf of Marine Toys for Tots, the City of Fort Payne and Randy Wilson Storage for providing toy sorting, bagging and storage buildings, Fort Payne JROTC, Fort Payne National Guard Armory, Walmart, Lowe’s and Bruce’s Foodland.
The following are several ways to donate to Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County:
• Donation checks made out to Toys for Tots may be mailed to Marine Toys for tots, Coordinator LaRue Hardinger, P.O. Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL, 35968.
• Electronic donations may be made online via debit or credit card through a secure campaign at http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org. Be sure to check the “Donate Local” tab to ensure funds go to DeKalb County, Alabama campaign.
• Toys can also be purchased via Walmart Event Registry named “DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots,” the registry lists 340 most asked-for-toys and offers direct shipping to the local campaign. The link is https://www.walmart.com/lists/view-events-registry-items?id=84ecc5f-f482-4289-a7dd-43c24499ce3f.
“This is an experiment ending Dec. 7 and offers no-contact toy donation, due to COVID,” said Hardinger. “If it proves to be popular, the registry may be available in future campaigns.”
For traditional toy shoppers, new toys in original packaging and preferably in original shopping bags may be dropped off at one of several public locations soon to be hosting Toys for Tots boxes throughout the county.
Individuals with large toy donations deliveries may contact Hardinger to arrange a drop-off. A list of toy drop off sites will be posted online at http:fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org after boxes are in place, no later than Nov. 1.
Currently, Hardinger said there are three 2020 public Toys for Tots setups manned by Marines that include the following:
• Oct. 17 - Ruhama Roadblock from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Accepting new toys and cash donations.
• Oct 25 - Tigers Inn Restaurant in Valley Head - Fish Fry Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., pick-up or dine in. For tickets, call Mike Key at 256-996-5714, Valley Head City Hall at 256-635-6814 or Tigers Inn at 256-662-0956.
• Nov. 20-21 - Bruce’s Foodland in Fort Payne and Rainsville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Accepting new toys and cash donations.
“All toys and funds donated stay local,” said Hardinger.
For updates, follow the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League on Facebook.
