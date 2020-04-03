The Fort Payne City Schools served 26,670 meals on Thursday to 1,905 students. These packaged lunches are intended to serve students breakfast and lunch for seven days. They included instructions on refrigeration.
Superintendent Jim Cunningham said the meal delivery schedule and locations were slightly changed on Thursday to be able to reach the largest number of kids.
“We will continue to make meals available for the remainder of the school year. Our child nutrition staff and volunteers have done an amazing job the past two weeks providing meals for our students,” Cunningham said.
The system is allowing food pick-ups on designated days from Wills Valley Elementary School, Williams Avenue Elementary School and Fort Payne Middle School, as well as 14 pick-up locations throughout the community, including four trailer parks, five apartment complexes and a couple of churches. The latest information is being posted on the system’s website, at https://www.fpcsk12.com/.
Elizabeth Gentry Azbell, secretary/bookkeeper for the Child Nutrition Program, said Fort Payne City Schools WILL NOT be distributing food next week.
Azbell said all children under 18 years of age, regardless of whether they are Fort Payne students or not, are eligible for these free meals. Each child receiving food must be present, but social guidelines, including the 6-foot rule, should be observed.
She asked that families being served be patient with the volunteers making these meals available and with others who are receiving them. They city schools ask meal recipients to choose the location closest to them.
The meal program will resume April 13 if there is no shelter-in-place order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.