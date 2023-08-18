Norfolk Southern Railroad and the DeKalb County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency say there's no hazardous material involved and no threat to life after five train cars derailed north of Valley Head Friday morning.
The derailment is near the Alabama/Georgia state line, officials say, in a remote location of North DeKalb County hear Battelle.
According to Norfolk Southern, there was no hazardous material involved, and the incident poses no threat to the public.
EMA personnel are on the scene with Norfolk Southern to assess the situation.
