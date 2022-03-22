Help us identify DeKalb’s Top 20 Leaders

Each June, we recognize extraordinary people in our DeKalb Living magazine in a feature called DeKalb’s Top 20 Leaders.
It is a feature we’ve done every year since 2015, and we are proud to continue doing it because we should bring more attention to those people in our communities who make a special effort to enhance the quality of life for all, address someone’s special need or exemplify some special quality that inspires the rest of us to try harder and do better. These are especially meaningful in such challenging times.
The difficulty in putting together a list of DeKalb’s Top 20 leaders is that you can easily just choose the same people each time, which makes it less meaningful if readers feel it is just a popularity club and their own efforts are inconsequential in the shadow of someone else who is perhaps better known.
For this reason, we have avoided awarding this honor twice to any one person. Doing so forces us to look wider and search out new faces doing remarkable things.
Two hundred DeKalb Countians have received this award, the first three years dedicated to DeKalb’s Top 40 leaders. They have included teachers, mayors, ministers, first responders, judges, coaches, doctors, and leaders of industry. Names you’ve seen in our pages probably dozens of times over the decades.
Putting together the list of DeKalb’s Top 20 Leaders also brings our attention to new faces who’ve either stepped up to take initiative or who may be new to our area. Either way, we love hearing about new and exciting things happening. It makes it easier for us to identify stories we can produce and causes of importance that we can play some role in helping to address.
In nominating someone, we ask two key questions: 1) What has this person done to improve the lives of others and/or their communities? 2) In what specific way is this person a “leader” who inspires others?
Since this is an election year, we will put off presenting this award to anyone whose name will appear on a ballot this year. While we appreciate them taking the initiative to serve their communities, it’s just too easy in order to exploit the process to squeeze in some added name recognition. Nominations for these men and women will go in the folder for next year’s possible choices when they will hopefully have a few months in office to add to their list of leadership achievements.
We’re confident there are plenty of other people who are doing noteworthy things and deserve to be recognized for it. Also important is nominating someone who will actually accept the honor. Believe it or not, we’ve had some potential nominees who are either too shy or feel embarrassed. Humility is a noble quality, but it doesn’t make our job any easier if we’ll just have to go back to the drawing board.
Email your suggestions and include the person’s name, age, hometown and a few sentences on why they are being nominated as a future Top 20 recipient. Please no calls. Thank you in advance for the help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.