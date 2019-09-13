'Cats named T-J Team of the Week

The Fort Payne Wildcats are this week’s T-J Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College after receiving 62 percent of all votes in this week’s online poll.
The Wildcats pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback last week to edge regional rival Albertville 20-13 on the road last week to stay undefeated at 3-0 this season.
Fort Payne drove down the field on their opening possession, but had a touchdown get negated by a penalty. That penalty ended up keeping points off of the board as the drive ended with a missed 42-yard field goal.
Both teams later exchanged three turnovers that eventually set up the Aggies for their first score of the night.
The rest of the half saw Fort Payne’s defense dominate as Cam Thomas and Samuel Hotalen both came up with second-quarter interceptions. The Wildcats got on the board with a pair of Alex McPherson field goals from 42 and 57 yards out. The 57-yarder came in the closing seconds of the half and matched older brother Logan for the longest field goal of his high school career.
Neither team scored again until late in the third when the Wildcats had issues snapping the ball. A high snap rolled into the end zone and was recovered by the Aggies to put them up 13-6 late in the third.
The Wildcats then put together their best drive of the night in response, marching 65 yards in 10 plays. A 22-yard completion from Matthew Shaddix to Sawyer Burt put the ‘Cats inside the 10 where Love scored two plays later to knot the score at 13-all early in the fourth.
Midway through the fourth, Carter Pinholster returned an Albertville punt inside the red zone, but a penalty backed up the Wildcats’ offense. The penalty didn’t faze Love and the Wildcat running game though. Love rumbled for 31 yards on five carries in the drive and capped it off with the go-ahead 2-yard score.
Thomas then sealed the win with his second interception of the night on the Aggies’ next possession, which allowed the Wildcats to sit on the ball and run out the clock.
Fort Payne will try keep their winning streak alive this week at home against Mae Jemison.
