RAINSVILLE — For the top-seeded Collinsville girls to gain separation from No. 2 Fyffe in Saturday night’s DeKalb County Tournament championship game, they went back to basics.
The Panthers used swift cuts to the basket to get high-percentage scoring opportunities and boxed out for rebounds, among other fundamental work to break a 26-all halftime tie and gain momentum toward a 55-44 win at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
“The county tournament is a lot of fun for the players, to be able to win is a lot of fun,” Panthers coach Jon Tidmore said.
Collinsville (18-2) used a 6-0 run to widen the scoring gap and lead 36-26 with 4:54 remaining in the third. Hadley Hamilton scored in the paint, Olivia Akins added a layup and Brittany Rivera turned a stolen pass into a layup during the stretch.
Rivera was named the tournament’s MVP for the second time in her career.
“Without my team, I wouldn’t be the MVP,” Rivera said. “We just all play well together.”
Maggie Woodall hit a free throw with 4:43 left in the period to end Fyffe’s scoring drought, before the Panthers went on a 4-0 run to push the lead out to 44-27 with 2 minutes left in the third. Akins scored off a rebound and Hamilton found Tyla Tatum for a layup, then Tatum sank a jump shot and Carolina Brannon scored in the paint to give Collinsville its largest lead of the night.
“We talked about handling the pressure and executing more on offense,” Tidmore said. “Our girls made up their minds that they wanted to play a little cleaner.”
The Red Devils (17-5) closed the gap to 46-33 heading into the fourth. Free throws from Madison Myers and Emma Twilley and a 3-pointer from Riley Wise helped keep Fyffe within reach to start the final period.
Myers scored nine points and Alyssa Webb had 10 rebounds for Fyffe. Twilley and Wise had five rebounds apiece.
Fyffe turned up its defensive pressure to begin the fourth and forced turnovers. Wise had a steal and layup, Gracie Hicks made a layup and Kirby Coots drilled a 3-pointer to slice the deficit to 49-40 with 3:22 left in regulation.
Wise’s layup wit 46.4 remaining brought Fyffe as close as eight points. Collinsville’s Rivera, Hamilton and Brannon made free throws inside the final minute to secure the title.
Tidmore said the championship win proved Collinsville is continuing to move in a positive direction.
“It’s a sign of improvement,” he said. “We just want to keep getting better.”
