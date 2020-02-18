Missing Ider woman located

The Ider woman who was reported missing Friday has been located.
Around 4:45 pm Monday, February 17, 2020, DeKalb County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road 713 near Ider with the Ider Police Department. Upon arrival, a male and female subject were involved in an altercation.
The female subject was determined to be Nina Mariea Bryan, 37 of Ider, who was reported missing on the previous Friday. Bryan had returned home and DeKalb County Investigators were not notified.
Bryan and a male subject, Jonathan Howell, 42 of Ider, were both arrested on scene and charged with Domestic Violence. Both were transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office would like to thank everyone that shared their post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.