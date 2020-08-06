Local man found dead inside vehicle in Collinsville parking lot

Collinsville Police Chief Rex Leath said there is “no evidence of foul play” after a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a Collinsville grocery store.
Leath said the body was identified as 48-year-old Jefferey Scott Oliver, of Rainsville. He said although there is no foul play suspected, the cause of death is still under investigation.
Police were called to the store after a Piggly Wiggly employee discovered the body inside a parked vehicle, said Leath.
The vehicle was parked near the far end of the parking lot and had been there since Sunday.
As spectators gathered in the parking lot, Leath said the Collinsville Fire Department was called to aid in blocking off the scene and provide the deceased with privacy.
“Anytime you have something like that, you have numerous spectators. People now just don’t really care, so they brought out some fire trucks and kind of blocked off the area where we could remove his body,” said Leath.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene by Leath to aid in a joint investigation with the Collinsville Police Department.
Leath expressed his thanks to all who provided assistance and resources in the event.
