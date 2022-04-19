Distinguished Young Women plan interest meeting May 15

The Distinguished Young Women of DeKalb program, formerly known as Junior Miss, is gearing up for another year.
An interest meeting is planned for May 15 at Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville to share information about the program.
Over the past six years, the program of DYW has given over $35,000 in cash scholarships just in the local program in DeKalb County.
DYW of DeKalb County is a part of the national scholarship program which promotes and rewards scholarships, leadership and talent in young women.
This year’s program will be held at Northeast Alabama Community College in the Tom Bevill Lyceum on August 6.
The young woman who wins this year will be DeKalb County’s Distinguished Young Woman of 2023.
The winner of last year’s program was Ella Fowler of Fort Payne High School.
Those who participate in DYW are seniors in DeKalb Co. (current juniors going into their senior year). The young women who participate in the program are judged in five categories: scholastics, physical fitness, talent, self-expression and interview. Also, it is free to participate and the winner will represent DeKalb County at the state program in Montgomery.
Founded in 1958, DYW is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential.
Their mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing self-confidence and participating in their Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.
National sponsors include Barbra Barrington of Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington and Bonnie Coffee, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.
For more information on the program feel free to visit www.dekalb.al.distingishedyw.org or young women can talk to their school’s guidance counselor.
Or those interested may contact the director of the program, Pam Willingham at dekalb@distinguishedyw.org or board members who include Valorie Barnes, Ashely Bunch and Victoria Griffith.
