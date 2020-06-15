Fort Payne man arrested sexual abuse of a child
Buy Now

Paul Larue Edwards, age 51 of Fort Payne

 Contributed Photo

Paul Larue Edwards, age 51 of Fort Payne, was arrested June 12 by investigators with the Fort Payne Police Department on Felony Charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12 Years Old.

This charge is a Class B Felony. This investigation is ongoing with the possibility of more charges pending. Edwards was transported to the Fort Payne Police Department where he was processed then transferred to the DeKalb County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond.

(1) comment

cheryllittleoo64@att.net

give him what he deserves

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.