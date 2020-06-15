Fort Payne man arrested sexual abuse of a child

Paul Larue Edwards, age 51 of Fort Payne, was arrested June 12 by investigators with the Fort Payne Police Department on Felony Charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12 Years Old.
This charge is a Class B Felony. This investigation is ongoing with the possibility of more charges pending. Edwards was transported to the Fort Payne Police Department where he was processed then transferred to the DeKalb County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond.
(1) comment
give him what he deserves
