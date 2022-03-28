The Food Bank of North Alabama in partnership with DeKalb County Council on Aging will be distributing boxes of food on a first-come, first-serve basis at the VFW Fair Grounds on Saturday, April 2, starting at 8 a.m. until supplies last.
Food boxes are available for DeKalb County residents of all ages and there are no income restrictions.
“This food is brought to us by the Food Bank of North Alabama,” said DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Director Emily McCamy.
Food boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the designated locations. Each box contains shelf-stable food (non-refrigerated items).
Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while staff load the box. Additionally, each household will need to fill out a form with their name, address and number of people in their home.
For more information, call 256-845-8590. For regular updates and upcoming events, follow DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging on Facebook @DeKalbCoA.
