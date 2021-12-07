COVID-19 booster shots recommended

Public officials are taking a cautious stance as they learn more information about the new Omicron variant.
“The virus that causes COVID-19 is constantly changing, and new variants of the virus are expected to occur. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants persist,” said spokesperson Benjamin Haynes of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and general prevention strategies needed to protect against COVID-19. Everyone 5 and older should get vaccinated and we recommend boosters for everyone 18 years and older.”
He said the CDC has been actively monitoring and preparing for this variant and continues to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners to learn more.
Everyone age five and older is eligible to get a free COVID-19 vaccination. Those ages 18 years and older who are fully vaccinated are recommended to get a booster shot.
Haynes said people who are fully vaccinated can resume many activities they did before the pandemic, but the CDC continues to recommend they wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
As of Dec. 6, the United States experienced over 49 million total cases of COVID-19 infections with at least 785,655 deaths.
Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said more than 700 new COVID cases were diagnosed on Dec. 2. Statewide, only about 102 ICU beds are available to accommodate an increase in new cases, which public health officials feel concern as the country enters cold and flu season. In the event of a new surge, Williamson said it may become necessary to convert more space inside hospitals into makeshift ICUs.
DeKalb County Homeland Security / Emergency Management Agency Director J. Anthony Clifton said stores like Walmart and Walgreens and smaller pharmacies continue to offer the vaccine and booster shots, along with the county health department. He advised to call before going because some require appointments while others welcome walk-ins.
“We don’t have more drive-thru [vaccination] events planned, but that could change depending on demand,” Clifton said. “Primarily, as long as the health department is able to keep up with demand, they just give them there daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. If demand gets to a point where they can’t keep up, then we will do a drive-thru clinic. Of course, if there is some demand like a local church or club that feels the community needs to do a clinic, we consider that.”
Clifton declined to predict what impact we can expect from Omicron.
“It could be a week before we really have good information about how quickly the new variant spreads and how much stronger, or weaker, it is than any of the other variants that we are currently dealing with. We still recommend that those who have not gotten the vaccine or only have completed the vaccine partially, should get the vaccine. We are also recommending that those who have the vaccine consider the booster because it is my understanding that the booster gives those extra antibodies to help one keep from getting the virus or at least lessen the effects if you get it,” he said.
