Council to deal with eyesore properties

The Fort Payne City Council signaled a tougher stance ahead concerning debris left sitting on roadsides.
Council member John Smith asked Sanitation Director Patrick Dunne to clarify policies for picking up yard waste and rubbish left curbside. He suggested a work session to address eyesores around town.
“I think there’s some confusion about who picks up what, who pays and who doesn’t,” Smith said. “We’ve also got several houses in Fort Payne that are sitting abandoned and the yard’s overgrown or the roof’s collapsed. It’s getting worse.”
Dunne explained the brush truck service started as a way of removing waste that couldn’t fit in the 95-gallon garbage containers provided by the City.
“Things like a box spring mattress, an old TV, a piece of furniture and things of that nature,” he said. “Over time, it has evolved into people thinking, ‘Whatever we’ve got, we’ll just put on the curb and the City will haul it off for free.’ We are having an issue with privately-owned tree services who have their own equipment like tractors or bobcats. They’re putting so much out at one time that we can’t handle the quantity. To the public, don’t let a tree service tell you that we’ll come pick it up for free because we won’t. If you have a tractor or bobcat, even if you do it yourself, it’s a quantity thing that determines whether there is a charge.”
Dunne said there is also a recurring issue with landlords evicting tenants, which results in loads of garbage left on the curb.
“We’re not even really supposed to pick that up and take it to our landfill, but if we don’t, it’s just going to end up sitting there. We are there to pick it up, but if the public will help us out and go by the rules posted on the City’s website, that would help us help them. Everyone will be happier in the end because our streets and curbs will be cleaner than they are now,” he said.
With more 5,500 customers, it isn’t possible to collect materials at every single house every week. Residents are encouraged to haul any of these materials themselves directly to the Fort Payne Landfill between 6 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. To avoid any possible misunderstandings, any time a resident will require a large amount of material to be collected, it is best to call the Sanitation Department at 845-0758 and discuss the collection first before placing the material out on the street. Dunne suggested the public review the rubbish collection rules and rates posted on the City’s website at https://fortpayne.org/city-services/sanitation-garbage/yard-waste-and-rubbish-collection/.
Mayor Brian Baine said a new citizen reporting system to integrate into the City’s new website should equip them more quickly respond to complaints. He said regulations are meaningless if they aren’t enforced.
“I think it’s time we take a stand,” Council President Walter Watson agreed. “We can’t sit back and let our city look bad. All of the work that’s been done downtown is really showing up our other areas. I’d like for us to be proactive. I know some citizens will kick back on us a bit, but we love our town and want to see it cleaned. If they refuse to do their part, we’ll just have to follow those rules.”
City Attorney Rocky Watson said a process exists for removing hazardous structures and billing the owners, who get a lien placed on the property if they fail to pay, but the process can be long and arduous.
“As it should be because you want to give the owner an opportunity to fix it up,” Attorney Watson said. “It takes a couple of months. Sometimes there are differences of opinion about how hard to push our existing ordinances. I think a work session would be very helpful to get everyone on the same page because you’re going to get a lot of screaming and hollering when you start tearing buildings down, and not all of it from the owners. Some people think the City shouldn’t be tearing something down, even if it is an eyesore. All of the tools are there, [City employees] just need guidance on the attitude of this Council.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.