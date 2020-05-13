Salons, other services prepare to open their doors with precautions

Businesses across the state, including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, body art facilities, tattoo services and spas, are reopening their doors this week following Friday's announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey.
The reopening of these businesses has been long-awaited by many patrons. However, it comes with various safety precautions and changes to the establishments' usual routines.
Effective May 11, 2020, per Ivey, close-contact services providers shall comply with the following rules:
• social distancing - employees shall not knowingly allow clients or persons accompanying a client to congregate within six feet of a person from another household.
• facial coverings - each employee shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times while providing services within 6-feet of a client
• hand sanitation - employees shall wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately before providing services within 6-feet of a client
• employees of all close-contact service providers and employees providing nail services or facial services are encouraged and required to wear gloves when providing services within 6-feet or a client.
• to the extent employees wear gloves when providing services, they should use a new pair of gloves for each client and should put them on immediately after washing their hands.
Owner of High Maintenance Salon in Fort Payne, Ashley Meacham, said she is a “little nervous” about the situation that’s going on but is excited to get back in the “swing” of things and see their clients.
“And to show off our new home and all the hard work we’ve put into it,” she said.
Independent Hair Stylist Lindy Bryant said she is excited and ready to be back in the salon doing what she loves.
Regarding the new safety precautions and changes, Meacham said it’s going to be different working with a mask and enforcing strict guidelines. She said a major part of their job is sanitation, disinfection and sterilization.
“So, not much different than normal as far as that’s concerned,” Meacham said.
Bryant said she feels like some of the requirements make her job more difficult, but she understands they are put in place for their safety.
When asked for feedback from their first days of setting up appointments and getting ready for reopening day, Meacham said the response has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
“The feedback is great. My clients are happy to be back,” said Bryant.
Regarding the measure taken before reopening the salons and greeting clients, Meacham said they had conducted a lot of cleaning, stocking up on gloves and protective gear for guests while also making sure everything is ready and safe.
Bryant is set to be using Barbicide, a hospital-grade disinfectant popular in the industry.
“I got certified during my time off to ensure the safety of my guests. I am asking clients to come alone to appointments and stay in their car until I am able to start their service,” she said.
Meacham said High Maintenance would be operating under extended hours at first to accommodate as many guests as they can safely.
Bryant said she would be operating under her regular business hours.
Meacham conveyed her gratitude towards her customers for their patience and support.
“We are doing the best we can to get everyone scheduled in a timely manner,” she said.
Bryant echoed Meacham's remark saying, “thank you to everyone for their patience and kindness during this time.”
Abro Ink Works Tattoo and Body Piercing of Rainsville provided its clients an update via their Facebook page informing them per Ivey’s orders, their shop is now open and ready for business. They are currently working by appointment only. However, Jambo Body Piercing will be open during regular business hours to sell body jewelry and gift certificates.
“If you would like to stop by and purchase jewelry or gift certificates, we ask that you please be mindful of others and keep a safe distance and limit the number of people you bring with you,” stated the online post.
Staff asks that you come alone to your appointment. For additional information, visit them on Facebook @AbroInkWorksTattooAndBodyPiercings or by calling 256-638-8360.
Abro Ink Works Tattoo and Body Piercing is located at 423McCurdy Ave N in Rainsville.
A variety of establishments considered to be close-contact service providers are adjusting their services to accommodate clients while implementing some variation of the following safety guidelines:
• no walk-in, services rendered through appointment only
• you must come alone for your appointment
• upon arrival, wait in your car and text or call the stylist
• if you have been sick or have shown any symptoms in the past 14 days they ask you to not make an appointment.
• you must wear a mask to your appointment
• keep your hands washed and sanitized
The close-contact service providers are also strongly encouraged to implement the Alabama Department of Public Health’s “Guidelines for Close Contact Persona Service Businesses.”
In addition to the sanitation requirements established by state licensing boards and ADPH, which should be strictly followed along with the minimum standards presented that include some of the following:
• capes - each client should be draped with a clean cape for hair or barber services
• drape material - clean or disposable draping materials should be used for each client
• cashless payment systems are preferred
• thermometer - the use of thermometers for temperature scanning is recommended for service providers and clients
• coffee or water stations should be removed or moved to an area where hands can be washed before and after use
For the full list of guidelines, visit the alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19 website.
For additional information and updates, visit High Maintenance Salon on Facebook @highms. They are located at 205 Gault Ave S in Fort Payne.
For additional information or to set-up an appointment, visit “lindybryanthair” on Facebook and for updates on Blonde Bombshell Hair Studio visit them on Facebook @hairbymonicah.
Blonde Bombshell Hair Studio is located at 795 McCurdy Avenue South in Rainsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.