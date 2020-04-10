Commission hears COVID-19 update from Emergency Management Agency

The DeKalb County Commission heard an update from Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey during Tuesday's meeting.
Commission President Ricky Harcrow commended the EMA staff for all the work they have done to help DeKalb County get “ahead of the curve” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don't know what else you could have done to get us as far as you have. I know we are ahead of the curve or were,” Harcrow said.
Posey said early on, they began to meet with state and county partners to foresee issues the county may face.
“As we know, this is a global epidemic that’s not just associated with our nation or our state, and it's something that we’ve never faced before in our livelihoods,” he said.
Posey said they identified where they were going to have issues and where they stood to have the potential problems with resource management.
“We began to try to identify and work with some of our partners, private sector and our EMA sector to identify resources that we could tap into,” he said.
Personal protective equipment for first responders at public safety, hospital and ambulance services were identified as an issue.
“We began to stress conservation of what items we did have, and we began to dive deep into looking for resource management to identify where we could find some of those,” said Posey.
He credited Logistics Chief Chris Burt for his help in identifying and finding resources within a few days that could be utilized by the county and municipal partners. Posey said early in March, they began to meet with their task force at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. He said DRMC was able to be one of their partners and had offered their facility for that meeting.
“Since that time we have gone to virtual meetings due to the spread of this virus and its potential impact on those that are more susceptible to it,” said Posey.
He said the weekly meetings help to touch base with all their partners, resources and assets throughout the county to make sure that they are okay and everything is still running well.
Posey said as of early this week everybody is low on personal protective equipment, which was to be expected.
“Because of our early actions, we have some here, and we are able to spread that out across the county and provide those much-needed resources so [first responders] can protect themselves,” he said.
According to Posey, the call volume for the ambulance service with patients reporting flu-like symptoms has decreased compared to a few weeks ago.
“I don’t know if that’s a good sign or not, but hopefully it is good,” he said.
Posey also spoke of the resource management that includes the Strategic National Stockpile.
According to phe.gov, the Strategic National Stockpile’s role is to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies. Many states have products stockpiled, as well. The supplies, medicines and devices for life-saving care contained in the stockpile can be used as a short-term stopgap buffer when the immediate supply of adequate amounts of these materials may not be immediately available.
“Unfortunately, due to the global and nationwide extent of this particular event, the national stockpile has been depleted. That’s another reason we wanted to get ahead of this to try to backfill those personal protective equipment needs that are public safety and health care personnel we’re going to need,” Posey said.
In their effort to get ahead, they have done a lot of coordination with not only the county commission but also with public sector organizations, public safety, all the court systems and private sectors that are long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and hospitals.
“We were trying to bring everybody together. We created an Infectious Disease Task Force, and I didn’t call it COVID because it means just one infectious disease, so we wanted to make sure that this is something we can go forward with and maintain,” said Posey.
He said currently there are 16 confirmed cases by the public health in DeKalb County and those are sporadic throughout the county.
“Those numbers continue to go up. The numbers statewide jumped about 40 persons overnight, so we are still in the acceleration phase,” Posey said.
He said according to the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are still looking at another week or two before we reach the peak and begin to level out.
Posey informed the commission that the EMA now has the ability to go remote so each unit can do their work from home and not have to be around each other or in-house. He credited Heath Crow, their IT director, for those advances.
He provided information regarding additional resources that include additional facilities, mobile hospital and the possibility of also having to do commodity services.
“If numbers continue to go up, we want to be prepared if we need to bring in commodities for county residents. We are not there yet, but we are trying to think ahead as much as possible,” said Posey.
Posey commended his team, the county commission and all of those involved, saying it has been a team effort.
DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton was present via phone and expressed his appreciation towards the EMA staff and Posey for all their efforts.
He also recommended amending the Emergency Declaration to run current with the governor's orders. The commission approved to amend the declaration following Clifton's request.
“I just want to say how much I appreciate the commission for working with us and everybody working with us has done a fantastic job,” Clifton said.
District III Commissioner Chris Kuykendall commended the EMA on all their efforts expressing his gratitude towards their work.
“We have one if not the best county EMA. This is one more demonstration of your availability, knowledge and foresight. You have given us the best opportunity,” he said.
District I Commissioner Shane Wootten also expressed his gratitude and said he was especially thankful for the text messages and emails provided to them, keeping them informed.
Wootten asked Posey to elaborate on the steps taken once someone tests positive, to which Posey gave a detailed description of.
For additional information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
Due to proclamations from Governor Kay Ivey, Tuesday's meeting only allowed 10 attendees. Commissioner Kuykendall and Wootten were chosen to attend because they are senior members.
The commission also:
• approved to grant County Administrator Matt Sharp the authority to sing the ATRIP Supplemental Agreement.
• approved the striping on County Road 121, County Road 85 to 114 on District IV at $3,600
• accepted the following sheriff's office personnel resignations of Tiffany Edwards, Zack Bell and Lee Hitchcock.
• accepted the following sheriff’s office personnel termination of John Brown and Adam Jackson.
• accepted to hire the following sheriff’s office personnel, Tim Smith, to replace Adam Jackson and promote Sarah Swain to sergeant to replace John Brown.
• approved to appoint Thomas Ridgeway to the 911 Board.
• approved the recommendation to appoint Robert Harris, James Mansi and Cary Hearn to the Peak's Corner Fire Protection Authority.
• approved to hire Sebastian Coston at the DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center.
• approved the Disaster Resolution that was submitted on March 5, 2020 (retroactive).
The next commission meeting is set for May 12, 2020.
– Editor’s note: The Mountain Valley News contributed the audio for this article.
