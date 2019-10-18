Hospital to assist with insurance sign ups next month

Beginning November 1, DeKalb Regional will again help area residents learn about and enroll in health insurance options on the Health Insurance Marketplace.
“As a primary health provider in DeKalb County, our goal is to help educate residents in an easy-to-understand way, as well as assist those who haven’t yet signed up for health insurance or Medicaid, if qualified,” said Patrick Trammell, CEO of DeKalb Regional. “During the next few months, we’ll be out in the community and meeting one-on-one to help these individuals find affordable coverage.”
Health Plans on Health Insurance Marketplaces
The Health Insurance Marketplace provides U.S. citizens access to affordable health insurance coverage. Depending on household income, some individuals may qualify for government financial assistance– or subsidies – towards the cost of the premium and other financial obligations like co-pays or deductibles.
All health plans on the Marketplace must offer a comprehensive set of benefits, and coverage cannot be denied for individuals with a pre-existing health condition. Some of the health benefits include free preventive care and wellness services, doctor visits, prescription drugs, hospital and emergency department care, lab services, pediatric services – and more.
“This is where DeKalb Regional can assist,” said Trammell “With many people not having access to a computer or having difficulty maneuvering on the government website, our application counselors can help individuals and their families evaluate the health plan options and determine if they are eligible for Medicaid or other financial assistance. We’ll also help with re-enrollment.”
Our outreach efforts will include:
• Beginning in November 1, consumers can make an appointment with our application coordinators who can help them find affordable health insurance on the Marketplace.
• We will have informational panel cards throughout our facility, in our clinics, and around the community that includes a phone number to call to set up an appointment.
• We will host speaking engagements in the community to explain the insurance options, as well as how we can help with enrollment.
• Information will be inserted into self-pay and uninsured billing statements.
Though a major function of www.healthcare.gov is assessing whether individuals and families qualify for financial assistance to lower the cost of health insurance, DeKalb Regional’s application counselors can perform the same analysis and help with enrollment and re-enrollment. To make an appointment to meet with an application counselor, call 256-997-2586.
“DeKalb Regional is committed to improving the health of the communities we serve by helping residents gain access to healthcare services,” said Trammell.
