Every year countless people are bilked by impersonation scams. Since 2018, the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network has received approximately three million reports of impersonation scams citing losses of more than $6 billion.
Two particularly pernicious forms of the fraud are committed by crooks who pose as government officials or representatives of well-known companies. They use a false aura of authenticity in an effort to steal money or sensitive information from consumers.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a Public Service Announcement on March 7, warning the public of “ongoing widespread fraud schemes in which scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials in attempts to extort money or steal personally identifiable information.”
The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General spearheaded a scam alert issued by multiple Federal law enforcement agencies on May 20 warning the public of government impersonation scams involving the reproduction of Federal law enforcement credentials and badges.
In some impersonation scams, fraudsters instruct consumers to convert cash into cryptocurrency under false threats of government investigations or fraud. Many impersonators who commit prepaid card fraud use “gray markets ” to sell items purchased with the cards, making it harder to detect the scam.
But consumers aren’t their only targets. Impersonators have businesses in their sights, too, and have been known to misappropriate the names of government agencies or global companies to hide their illegal actions behind a veneer of legitimacy.
Small businesses often do not have the resources to properly protect themselves, and many are forced to dedicate resources to fight the scams while losing money by the scams hurting their ability to interest consumers in legitimate services.
Prevalent types of business impersonation fraud include hotel reservation scams that involve scammers impersonating housing providers of a particular conference or event and tricking consumers into purchasing bogus hotel rooms.
Attendee list-sale scams involve contacting face-to-face exhibitors and selling fake attendee lists. Perpetrators use the event organizer’s name and logo to bolster the illusion that they are, or are affiliated with or endorsed by, the event organizer. Rampant impersonation fraud surrounds trade shows and conferences.
A payment scam involves scammers impersonating employees or vendors and calling customers or prospective customers in an effort to gain their personal information, such as credit card information, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers, and passwords.
An unauthorized reselling scam involves scammers fraudulently using member brands to collect customer or employee information or unlawfully reselling access to the company’s network.
Every day, these impersonators spam the U.S. telephone network with robocalls and voice phishing calls pretending to be private companies.
Most of these calls originate from outside of the United States, from countries such as India, Pakistan, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Australia.
Injury is caused to consumers and businesses when spammers and telemarketers impersonate recognizable companies like Amazon, Apple, PayPal, Wells Fargo, etc., and claim to need account information, payment details or other highly sensitive data. For example, Microsoft noted that consumers often lose hundreds or even thousands of dollars to tech support impersonators who falsely claim to be from Microsoft.
Using technical support scams, individuals impersonate Microsoft employees to trick consumers into purchasing technical support services to fix non-existing software or device issues.
