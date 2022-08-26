Man charged with 50 counts of possessing child pornography

A Fort Payne man was charged with 50 counts of possessing child pornography following the serving of a search warrant at his home.
Timothy William Estep, 33, of Fort Payne, was arrested on Wednesday and was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on Thursday at 9:44 a.m. with his bond set at $750,000, according to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office inmate roster, Estep was released that same day at 5 p.m.
"After a tip was submitted to a detective with the Fort Payne Police Department, who is a member of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a search warrant was conducted at the residence of Timothy Estep. With the information provided from the tip and evidence collected during the search warrant, [Estep] was arrested and charged with 50 counts of child pornography," Davis said.
"Investigations of this nature are always difficult but successful when the community and the police department work together to keep our children safe. I want to thank both the detective division and patrol division in working together conducting a safe and successful search warrant and arrest of the suspect," Davis said.
The Alabama ICAC Task Force serves as a resource to law enforcement agencies for effective prevention and prosecution of Internet crimes against children and technology-facilitated child exploitation.
