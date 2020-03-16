Officials discuss local response

Local officials gathered for a press conference Monday to reveal how they are addressing the rapidly evolving situation with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
“We are taking this situation very seriously,” said DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow, who called the press conference.
“We have been in constant contact with national and state officials. Our first priority is public safety. Though we may not be affected by it now as much as other areas, we certainly will be. Therefore, we must be proactive in our decisions. There are many unknowns, and we will continue with insight from those we know and trust. We know that personal hygiene is the right and best avenue to avoid getting this disease. We intend to do this in our county services, as best we can. We are going to avoid large gatherings. That’s easy to talk about and hard to do. Our school officials are very much on top of this situation on a daily basis,” Harcrow said.
“Some decisions may have to be reevaluated because we are sailing in unfamiliar waters. I thank everyone here for your resilience and everything you do. Our Emergency Management Agency personnel are in the top bracket of this state, so we feel like we have the best team possible at this time. We owe all of you a debt of gratitude. This is not our first emergency situation. We will come through this and do everything we can to hold the inconveniences to the general public to a minimum. But there will be some. Whatever we do will likely not be enough, but we will make adjustments,” Harcrow said.
Details from the press conference were as follows:
• Harcrow ordered all senior centers in the county closed. Council on Aging officials will keep a close eye on the gathering places where senior citizens congregate and the vehicles that support them. Council on Aging meals will continue.
• All city and county schools are closed until April 6.
• The DeKalb County Public Library will be closed at the end of the day on March 17 until further notice.
• The DeKalb County Tourism Office will be closed to the public but manned by telephone beginning at the end of the day on March 17.
• The administrative offices at the DeKalb County Activities Building will be open to the general public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. beginning Wednesday morning. “That doesn’t mean we are suspending operations. Someone will be here in the building. If you do not have urgent business, we encourage you to wait,” Harcrow said.
• The courthouse and revenue commissioner offices will be open on the same schedule. Harcrow said the judges agreed this was the best option, but adjustments may be needed as the situation develops. Anyone entering the courthouse will be asked by security about the nature of their visit.
• Harcrow encouraged the public to do things online or over the telephone, if possible.
• The March 24 county commission meeting was canceled, and Harcrow said his office would review that schedule. April 14 is the next scheduled meeting as of now.
• Patrick Trammel, administrator for the DeKalb Regional Medical Center, encouraged the public to be aware of Centers for Disease Control and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and contact individual health care providers if they feel ill, have questions or feel like there is a high risk they’ve been exposed. “That will help to preserve the most orderly process in terms of getting people screened or tested if appropriate,” he said.
• Trammel said the hospital is restricting visitors to protect patients and staff from exposure to disease.
• He said the hospital is executing testing protocol following CDC and ADPH guidelines. Doctors will screen patients and determine if they need to be tested for the coronavirus with the results coming from the state lab. Turnaround times with the state vary between 48 and 72 hours. He said the hospital has a reporting obligation to the CDC and ADPH.
• School Superintendents Jason Barnett and Jim Cunningham spoke regarding feeding of children who rely on schools for meals. Barnett said the county schools are partnering with private businesses and starting March 23, there will be 14 pickup sites representing each community that has a school, open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. “Most of them are pharmacies or other buildings that have a drive-through window where they can hand a bag containing a lunch, an afternoon snack and a breakfast for the next morning. I will also be publishing a list of nutrition ministries,” Barnett said. This will last until at least April 6 or as long as needed. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/DrJasonBarnett/.
• Cunningham said city schools are doing the same thing. Starting March 17 and lasting through at least April 3, three buses will deliver meals Monday-Friday (including during Spring Break) to the following Breakfast/Lunch Pick-Up locations: Fort Payne Walking Park and 13th Street Apartments from 11:00-11:15; Stewart Court Apartments and Fort Payne Church of Christ from 11:30-11:45 a.m.; Green Acres Trailer Park and Mountain Trace apartments from 12:00-12:15 p.m.; Fort Payne Family Worship Center at Pine Hills from 12:45-1:00 p.m.; and Five Points Bus Stop (bus pull off area on Dogtown Road) from 11:00-11:30 and Fischer Rescue Squad from 12:00-12:30 p.m. Additionally, students can pick-up lunch from Fort Payne Middle School, Williams Avenue Elementary School and Wills Valley Elementary School between 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. For full details, visit https://www.fpcsk12.com/.
• Assistant EMA director Michael Posey said his office is coordinating resources with fire and rescue personnel, the hospital, and municipalities. “We created a task force that met on March 10 at the hospital to discuss our needs. We had representatives from every public safety agency represented in our county, as well as state officials,” Posey said. “We are doing information management and will man the office from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., then virtually manage it the other 12 hours of the day until further notice. We will answer our phones 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
• Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health said she was impressed with the response from DeKalb County. There were 22 cases of COVID-19 detected in the state as of Monday morning. “As we educate the public, we are going to have more cases of coronavirus in Alabama,” she said. “This is spread by respiratory droplets and face to face contact. Hygiene recommendations and social distancing give us a way to reduce this. Be aware that the measures that we put out on flu should be done. The best thing that people can do at this time is empower themselves with correct, timely and appropriate information.”
• Landers said the state is accepting commercial testing, including a drive-through clinic in Birmingham. “We really need to focus our testing on people who have symptoms. People who don’t have symptoms don’t really need to be tested. If their doctor feels they need to be tested, we have on our website an electronic submission form, and we’ll test that. Our goal is to have at least 20 specimen collection sites across the state of Alabama. In the interim, the test that we are running is a swab in the nose, placed into viral transport media that’s used for influenza. This can be collected from a patient by someone wearing personal protective equipment. This can be shipped to the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories. Right now, our turnaround time has been 24 to 72 hours. Frankly, it’s closer to 24, but as volume grows, that might change,” Landers said.
• Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser said the Wills Valley Recreation Center, DeSoto Golf Course, the Rotary Pavilion, DeKalb Theatre and Coal & Iron Building will all be closed and events rescheduled. Parks will be open with restrooms checked several times daily. The Sanitation Department asked that all waste be bagged to reduce contamination.
Harcrow closed the press conference by saying “everyone here has a role to play” and led the group with a word of prayer. “We know that the Lord, in His providence, is able to come here. Whether He will or not, we don’t know yet.”
