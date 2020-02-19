Twilley announces run for District 3 constable

My name is Michael Twilley, and I am currently running for DeKalb County District 3 Constable. Here is some background information about myself and why I want to be Constable of District 3.
I live in Dogtown, Alabama which is centrally located in the district in which I will be running. I have two daughters, Laura and Amanda, who are currently serving the community by working in the medical field. My grandson, Hunter, is four years old and we love to spend time outdoors and go on new adventures.
I began my career as a Firefighter/EMT for Fort Payne Fire and Rescue shortly after graduating from Fort Payne High School. After 27 years of service, I retired from the Fort Payne Fire Department as a captain. During my firefighter career at Fort Payne, I also served as the Health and Safety Director for American Red Cross, Communications Specialist for DeKalb County EMA, Dispatcher/Reserve Deputy for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Communication Specialist/Medic for the Federal Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT), and a member of the Heavy 9 Rescue Team (state sponsored). I also received my Instructor/Trainer certification with Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to begin teaching the citizens of DeKalb County how to respond in the event of an emergency or natural disaster. While serving, I obtained multiple certificates of training, in a variety of fields.
I currently serve as a volunteer for Dogtown Fire Department, Sylvania Fire Department, and Fischer Rescue Squad. I am an employee of Emergency Response Services (ERS), a Industrial Rescue Company, based in Scottsboro, AL. I also own a beekeeping store (Caney Creek Beez), located inside Paul’s Biker Zone, in Sylvania, Alabama.
With my experience, I hope to continue to serve my county through becoming the new District 3 Constable. My plan is to be active in the county by providing additional security at ballgames and events, serving civil papers, and assisting the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and all local law enforcement, in any way possible. My ultimate goal is to provide the duties of Constable while improving the image of the position throughout the state.
Please contact me with any questions or concerns.
Thank you for your support.
