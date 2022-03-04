The DeKalb County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3128 Thursday unveiled its new mural honoring all veterans of foreign war by artist Kevin Bate with the sponsorship of Nucor Vulcraft Alabama.
V.F.W. Post 3128 Commander Eric Dudash said the project is a way of honoring and paying respect to all those who have served.
Stefanie Reeves of Nucor Vulcraft Alabama sponsoring the mural is a way of giving back locally.
"Our veterans and their service to the communities is something that we value and care about," she said. "The V.F.W. keep things going in the community, so it's just a way for us to help."
Artisan and muralist Bate said the project took approximately 32 hours to complete, working on it for four to six hours a day depending on the weather.
The mural features the six branches of the U.S. military, Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Space Force.
In the center is a silhouette of a veteran wearing the old-fashioned style field jacket with the Nucor Vulcraft name on its sleeve. From within him, a new generation veteran emerges.
Encasing the two veterans is a halo of 13 gold stars surrounded by the Foreign of Wars.
"They had an idea of what they wanted, a central logo for the V.F.W. and their emblems. So, I came up with something for the inside," said Bate.
Colt Drouillard member of the V.F.W Post 3128, said the mural can inspire a different interpretation from each person looking at it.
He said to him, the 13 stars represent the 13 colonies and the 13 marines who lost their lives in Afghanistan.
"The pride of pulling up here and seeing it makes us feel good," said Drouillard.
Dudash said the new addition to their facility provides a visual of their work and dedication to serving their community and veterans.
Paint for the mural was donated by AC Hardware of Flintstone, Georgia.
"The Adam Keith family donated over $200 worth of paint and they also helped with donations to the Warrior Freedom Service Dogs program," said Dudash and Drouillard.
The V.F.W. Post 3128 members expressed their thank you to Nucor Vulcraft in Fort Payne for allowing them the opportunity to put their project into action. They also thanked Bae for bringing their vision to life and honoring all Veterans of Foreign Wars with the mural.
About the Artist: muralist Kevin Bate is based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee and his work includes Faces on Frazier, Fallen Five, MLK on MLK and Robert on Champy's, among many other works. For more information or to see his work, follow his social media handle @goodwithfaces.
The mural can be admired on the side of the DeKalb County V.F.W. Post 3128 facility in Fort Payne.
