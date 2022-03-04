Retiring Fire Chief Saferite honored

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine gave Ron Saferite a ceremonial plaque this week for his many years of service as Fort Payne Fire Chief.
Saferite worked at the Fort Payne Fire Department for 31 years as a firefighter as he retires from being fire chief.
“This is in honor and appreciation of your years of dedicated service to the city of Fort Payne and its citizens,” Baine said
Saferite was not the only person to receive a plaque from the city, but he was the only present at the Fort Payne City Council meeting.
“I just want to think the city council for all they’ve done for the (fire) department over the years, which helps the citizens of Fort Payne. In the last eight years we’ve gotten a lot of equipment and personnel who needed a raise. I want you to know again how much I appreciate it and how much the men appreciate it. So, thank you,” Saferite said.
The rest of the city council meeting proceeded as usual.
In other business, the council heard a presentation about its bond indebtedness from Brad Green of Raymond James Financial, and Kane Burnett of the Bradly Arant law firm.
Two ordinances were passed during the meeting. The first reduced the speed limit on DeSoto Parkway inside the park to 25 mph. The second closed Jaycee Avenue, located on the west side of Williams Avenue School from 15th Street North to 18th Street North for the time being while the Police Department occupies the school.
Six resolutions were approved accepting the low bids for CRS-2 Asphalt, drainpipe, rock/crushed limestone, vehicle and equipment fuel, sewer piping materials and plant mix and binder.
Activity permits were approved for First United Methodist Church and the Latino Festival. The First United Methodist Church will be having service in Fort Payne City Park March 13-20 and April 10. All three of these services will being at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.
