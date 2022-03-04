Last week Junior Beta Clubs from across DeKalb County traveled to the 32nd Annual Alabama Senior Junior Beta Club Convention in Birmingham.
National Beta Club is a service-oriented club, which places importance on being a leader in a servant student's school and community. Members maintain a 90 average and above and submit community and school service hours.
Students have the opportunity to compete in various categories including; Visual Arts, Photography, Drawing, Woodworking, Performing Arts, Robotics, Engineering, Quiz Bowl, Apparel Design, and Technology, among others.
Various local students received awards at this year's convention in a wide range of categories.
Faculty and Beta sponsors from each prospective school shared congratulatory thoughts for all their participants and winners as they moved forward to nationals.
If your school participated and you would like to see their photos in the Times-Journal, email them to cinthia.rico@times-journal.com.
Below competition winners are divided among individuals and teams.
APPAREL DESIGN ELEMENTARY
1st Place: University Charter School
2nd Place: Enterprise Education Center
3rd Place: Wicksburg High School
4th Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
5th Place: Valley Head High School
APPAREL DESIGN JUNIOR
1st Place: Wicksburg High School
2nd Place: Coppinville Junior High School
3rd Place: Valley Junior High School
4th Place: Centre Middle School
5th Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
BLACK & WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Asa Pettyjohn (Sylvania High School)
2nd Place: Vanna Hudson (Macedonia School)
3rd Place: Branlyn Patterson (Dadeville Elementary)
4th Place: Mahayla Denise Pendergrass (Geraldine High School)
5th Place: Madison Cole (Pinedale Elementary School)
BLACK & WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY JUNIOR
1st Place: Isabella Evelyn Pendergrass (Geraldine High School)
2nd Place: Anslee Pettyjohn (Henagar Junior High School)
3rd Place: Ava Moore (Woodville High School)
4th Place: Mikki Steddum (Hillcrest Elementary School)
5th Place: Samantha Coulter (South Smiths Station Elementary School)
BOOK BATTLE ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
2nd Place: Holly Hill Elementary School
3rd Place: Lakewood Elementary School
4th Place: Wicksburg High School
5th Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
BOOK BATTLE JUNIOR
1st Place: Charles Henderson Middle School
2nd Place: Williams Intermediate School
3rd Place: Birmingham Homeschoolers Community
4th Place: Centre Middle School
5th Place: Wicksburg High School
CLUB TRADING PIN
1st Place: Coppinville Junior High School
1st Place: Wicksburg High School
2nd Place: Henagar Junior High School
3rd Place: Lakewood Elementary School
3rd Place: Dauphin Junior High School
4th Place: Plainview Junior High School
4th Place: North Sand Mountain School
5th Place: Enterprise Education Center
5th Place: Sylvania High School
COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Amelia Smith (Wicksburg High School)
2nd Place: Harper Motes (Dadeville Elementary)
3rd Place: Abby Bruce (Enterprise Education Center)
4th Place: Addison Shoults (Valley Head High School)
5th Place: Mary Ward (Henagar Junior High School)
COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY JUNIOR
1st Place: Hayden Korey (Rehobeth Middle School)
2nd Place: Gavin Boatwright (Holly Hill Elementary School)
3rd Place: Addison Clark (Duran Junior High School North)
4th Place: Jolie Stamp (Phenix City Intermediate School)
5th Place: Anslee Pettyjohn (Henagar Junior High School)
CREATIVE WRITING ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Callie Berry (Cornerstone Christian Academy)
2nd Place: Mikayla Baldwin (South Smiths Station Elementary School)
3rd Place: Jayden Williams (Rehobeth Elementary School)
4th Place: Ashley Schmittendorf (Hillcrest Elementary School)
5th Place: Nicole Irvine (Holly Hill Elementary School)
CREATIVE WRITING JUNIOR
1st Place: Emilyn Word (Duran Junior High School South)
2nd Place: Lola Drinkwater (Charles Henderson Middle School)
3rd Place: Keelie Deegan (Plainview Junior High School)
4th Place: Sawyer McWilliams (Scottsboro Junior High School)
5th Place: McKinley Gessner (Southside Preparatory Magnet Academy)
DIGITAL ART ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Addison Shoults (Valley Head High School)
2nd Place: Lainey Alford (Enterprise Education Center)
3rd Place: Sarah Ann Jones (Rehobeth Elementary School)
4th Place: McKinley Moses (Sylvania High School)
5th Place: Ravyn Dabbs (Henagar Junior High School)
DIGITAL ART JUNIOR
1st Place: Marie Sophia Kaplan (Duran Junior High School South)
2nd Place: Samantha Ragsdale (Sylvania High School)
3rd Place: Abigail Fivas (Sumiton Middle School)
4th Place: Lucas McLaughlin (Dauphin Junior High School)
5th Place: Kadie Barton (Double Springs Middle School)
DRAWING ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Charice Bush (Cornerstone Christian Academy)
2nd Place: Brynlee McGaugh (Ider High School)
3rd Place: Emmie Whillock (Rehobeth Elementary School)
4th Place: Aubree Jolly (Williams Intermediate School)
5th Place: Rorie Mask (Dadeville Elementary)
DRAWING JUNIOR
1st Place: Case Croley (Elkmont School)
2nd Place: Heidee Wisdom (Holtville Middle School)
3rd Place: Samantha Sarmiento (Pathways Academy)
4th Place: Lucy Lamar (Coppinville Junior High School)
5th Place: Chloe White (Moody Junior High School)
5th Place: Meredith Romans (Athens Bible School)
ENGINEERING ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Cornerstone Christian Academy
2nd Place: Sylvania High School
3rd Place: Enterprise Education Center
4th Place: Pinedale Elementary School
5th Place: Dadeville Elementary
ENGINEERING JUNIOR
1st Place: Scottsboro Junior High School
2nd Place: Birmingham Homeschoolers Community
3rd Place: Geraldine High School
4th Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
5th Place: Sylvania High School
FIBER ARTS ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Madeline Rose Hamidian (Valley Head High School)
2nd Place: Kinley Davis (Enterprise Education Center)
3rd Place: Daelyn Seymour (Wicksburg High School)
4th Place: Ashanea Burns (Dadeville Elementary)
5th Place: Jordan Owens (Pinedale Elementary School)
FIBER ARTS JUNIOR
1st Place: Avery Quincey (Enterprise Education Center)
2nd Place: Annalise Vercher (Hope Christian School)
3rd Place: Nala Bordreaux (Dauphin Junior High School)
4th Place: Emma Hall (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
5th Place: Edith DeLeon (Valley Head High School)
JEWELRY ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Alyana Desantis (Valley Head High School)
2nd Place: Claire Cantrell (Arab Junior High School)
3rd Place: Lauren Eck (Brindlee Mountain Middle School)
4th Place: Sophie Haskin (Holly Hill Elementary School)
5th Place: Amelia Smith (Wicksburg High School)
JEWELRY JUNIOR
1st Place: Elena Pritchett (Valley Head High School)
2nd Place: Ella Elliott (Enterprise Education Center)
3rd Place: Anslee Pettyjohn (Henagar Junior High School)
4th Place: Samantha Sarmiento (Pathways Academy)
5th Place: Bailey Reid (Sumiton Middle School)
LANGUAGE ARTS 4TH GRADE
1st Place: Edison Sawyer (Lakewood Elementary School)
2nd Place: June Carr (Dadeville Elementary)
3rd Place: Anne Sutton Beard (University Charter School)
4th Place: Hudson Burkhardt (Wicksburg High School)
5th Place: Ava Hopkins (Fruitdale High School)
LANGUAGE ARTS 5TH GRADE
1st Place: Zayden Cordry (Sacred Heart School)
2nd Place: Ashley Boykin (Pathways Academy)
3rd Place: Mikayla Baldwin (South Smiths Station Elementary School)
4th Place: Olivia Hazelwood (Williams Intermediate School)
5th Place: Jackson Boenker (Ellis D. Parker Elementary School)
LANGUAGE ARTS 6TH GRADE
1st Place: Courtney McKiver (Ellis D. Parker Elementary School)
2nd Place: Tucker Russell (Athens Bible School)
3rd Place: Ella Broach (University Charter School)
4th Place: Ava Lee Case (Arab Junior High School)
5th Place: Sofia Trent (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
LANGUAGE ARTS 7TH GRADE
1st Place: Savannah Lee (Duran Junior High School South)
2nd Place: Annabelle Wise (Dauphin Junior High School)
3rd Place: Lainey Brown (Glenwood School)
4th Place: Kayleigh Turner (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
5th Place: Elijah Crawford (Plainview Junior High School)
LANGUAGE ARTS 8TH GRADE
1st Place: Kate Hargrave (Athens Bible School)
2nd Place: Savannah Dollar (South Girard Junior High School)
3rd Place: Baylei Marlow (Rehobeth Middle School)
4th Place: Penelope Earnest (Charles Henderson Middle School)
5th Place: Hannah Grace West (Moody Junior High School)
LIVING LITERATURE ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Enterprise Education Center
2nd Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
3rd Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
4th Place: Williams Intermediate School
5th Place: Pinedale Elementary School
LIVING LITERATURE JUNIOR
1st Place: Stevenson Middle School
2nd Place: Charles Henderson Middle School
3rd Place: Holly Hill Elementary School
4th Place: Pinedale Elementary School
5th Place: Cornerstone Christian Academy
MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Wicksburg High School
2nd Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
3rd Place: Lakewood Elementary School
4th Place: Sylvania High School
5th Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS JUNIOR
1st Place: Rehobeth Middle School
2nd Place: University Charter School
3rd Place: Wicksburg High School
4th Place: Plainview Junior High School
5th Place: Sacred Heart School
MATH 4TH GRADE
1st Place: Kaylea Ciancio (Lakewood Elementary School)
2nd Place: Harper Motes (Dadeville Elementary)
3rd Place: Ruby Edmonds (University Charter School)
4th Place: Jason Spallino (Rehobeth Elementary School)
5th Place: Emmalyn Cruse (Wicksburg High School)
MATH 5TH GRADE
1st Place: Larkin Sorrells (University Charter School)
2nd Place: Cole Bence (Lakewood Elementary School)
3rd Place: Josue Trujillo (Enterprise Education Center)
4th Place: Anson Zou (Holly Hill Elementary School)
5th Place: Joshua Guy (Pinedale Elementary School)
MATH 6TH GRADE
1st Place: Jack Ciancio (Phenix City Intermediate School)
2nd Place: Crews Gibes (Hillcrest Elementary School)
3rd Place: Reagan Wade (Enterprise Education Center)
4th Place: Corrine Wallace (Wicksburg High School)
5th Place: Landon McClure (University Charter School)
MATH 7TH GRADE
1st Place: James Drake (Arab Junior High School)
2nd Place: Audrey Robison (Rehobeth Middle School)
3rd Place: Aaron Ondrusek (Glenwood School)
4th Place: Konnor Hutto (Coppinville Junior High School)
5th Place: Keegan Cantrell (Scottsboro Junior High School)
MATH 8TH GRADE
1st Place: Noah Ondrusek (Glenwood School)
2nd Place: Foster Holt (Scottsboro Junior High School)
3rd Place: Jianne Holcombe (Coppinville Junior High School)
4th Place: Michael Cameron Monk (Hope Christian School)
5th Place: Brandon Horton (Plainview Junior High School)
MIXED MEDIA ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Addison Shoults (Valley Head High School)
2nd Place: Rylee Ann Sprayberry (Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary)
3rd Place: Wheeler Vogt (Wicksburg High School)
4th Place: Charli Hodge (Enterprise Education Center)
5th Place: Julia Hall (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
MIXED MEDIA JUNIOR
1st Place: Annabelle Leigh Gifford (Valley Head High School)
2nd Place: Nala Bordreaux (Dauphin Junior High School)
3rd Place: Emma Hall (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
4th Place: Mikki Steddum (Hillcrest Elementary School)
5th Place: Halle Davis (Stevenson Middle School)
PAINTING ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Sadie Harper (Macedonia School)
2nd Place: Caylee Gail Chambless (Geraldine High School)
3rd Place: Kinley Davis (Enterprise Education Center)
4th Place: Addison Shoults (Valley Head High School)
5th Place: Paisley Hansen (Rehobeth Elementary School)
PAINTING JUNIOR
1st Place: Marie Sophia Kaplan (Duran Junior High School South)
2nd Place: Heidee Wisdom (Holtville Middle School)
3rd Place: Mary Austin Townsend (Holly Hill Elementary School)
4th Place: Hayden Korey (Rehobeth Middle School)
5th Place: Abagail Joreski (Coppinville Junior High School)
PERFORMING ARTS GROUP ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
PERFORMING ARTS GROUP JUNIOR
1st Place: Birmingham Homeschoolers Community
2nd Place: Rehobeth Middle School
3rd Place: Cornerstone Christian Academy
4th Place: Henagar Junior High School
5th Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
PERFORMING ARTS SOLO, DUO, TRIO ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Ider High School
2nd Place: Williams Intermediate School
3rd Place: Enterprise Education Center
4th Place: Valley Head High School
5th Place: Lakewood Elementary School
PERFORMING ARTS SOLO, DUO, TRIO JUNIOR
1st Place: Coppinville Junior High School
2nd Place: South Girard Junior High School
3rd Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
4th Place: Dauphin Junior High School
5th Place: Lupton Junior High School
POETRY ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Lily Williams (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
2nd Place: Baxlee Boone (Dadeville Elementary)
3rd Place: Nicole Irvine (Holly Hill Elementary School)
4th Place: Jayden Williams (Rehobeth Elementary School)
5th Place: Amelia Smith (Wicksburg High School)
POETRY JUNIOR
1st Place: Daisey Eakin (Scottsboro Junior High School)
2nd Place: Emily Lynn (North Sand Mountain School)
3rd Place: Ava Hathorn (Duran Junior High School South)
4th Place: Ella White (Ashville Middle School)
5th Place: Penelope Earnest (Charles Henderson Middle School)
PORTFOLIO ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
2nd Place: Lakewood Elementary School
3rd Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
PORTFOLIO JUNIOR
1st Place: Curry Middle School
2nd Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
3rd Place: Coppinville Junior High School
4th Place: Rehobeth Middle School
5th Place: Moody Junior High School
QUIZ BOWL ELEMENTARY ORAL
1st Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
2nd Place: Holly Hill Elementary School
3rd Place: Wicksburg High School
4th Place: Valley Head High School
5th Place: Dadeville Elementary
QUIZ BOWL ELEMENTARY WRITTEN
1st Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
2nd Place: Valley Head High School
3rd Place: Wicksburg High School
4th Place: Holly Hill Elementary School
5th Place: Dadeville Elementary
QUIZ BOWL JUNIOR ORAL
1st Place: Arab Junior High School
2nd Place: Moody Junior High School
3rd Place: Birmingham Homeschoolers Community
4th Place: South Girard Junior High School
5th Place: Southside Preparatory Magnet Academy
QUIZ BOWL JUNIOR WRITTEN
1st Place: Arab Junior High School
2nd Place: Valley Head High School
3rd Place: Charles Henderson Middle School
4th Place: South Girard Junior High School
5th Place: Southside Preparatory Magnet Academy
RECYCLABLE ART ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Jackson Parker (Wicksburg High School)
2nd Place: Addy Kate Mayo (Macedonia School)
3rd Place: Wyatt Roland (Rehobeth Elementary School)
4th Place: Kyllie Adkins (Henagar Junior High School)
5th Place: Asa Pettyjohn (Sylvania High School)
RECYCLABLE ART JUNIOR
1st Place: Kara Peterman (Rehobeth Middle School)
2nd Place: Braylie Callahan (Valley Head High School)
3rd Place: Bodie Burnette (Stevenson Middle School)
4th Place: Annalise Vercher (Hope Christian School)
5th Place: Lindsey Noles (Plainview Junior High School)
ROBOTICS ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Cornerstone Christian Academy
2nd Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
3rd Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
4th Place: Enterprise Education Center
5th Place: Lakewood Elementary School
ROBOTICS JUNIOR
1st Place: Dauphin Junior High School
2nd Place: Central Junior High School of Clay County
3rd Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
4th Place: Arab Junior High School
5th Place: Charles Henderson Middle School
SCIENCE 4TH GRADE
1st Place: Lillian Tyson (Rehobeth Elementary School)
2nd Place: Mela Foster (Sacred Heart School)
3rd Place: Alley Wilson (Wicksburg High School)
4th Place: Braelyn Wentworth (Enterprise Education Center)
5th Place: Eugene Fendley III (University Charter School)
SCIENCE 5TH GRADE
1st Place: Grayson Andino (Holly Hill Elementary School)
2nd Place: Alex Inman (Pinedale Elementary School)
3rd Place: Carter Kokoszka (Hillcrest Elementary School)
4th Place: Lillie Downing (Sacred Heart School)
5th Place: Sam West (Cornerstone Christian Academy)
SCIENCE 6TH GRADE
1st Place: John Van Fleet (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
2nd Place: Courtney McKiver (Ellis D. Parker Elementary School)
3rd Place: Caroline Pennington (Athens Bible School)
4th Place: Eli Jerry Motte (Arab Junior High School)
5th Place: Hunter Holt (South Smiths Station Elementary School)
SCIENCE 7TH GRADE
1st Place: Luke Anderton (Scottsboro Junior High School)
2nd Place: Trent Brown (Duran Junior High School South)
3rd Place: Violet Prather (Sacred Heart School)
4th Place: Jaxson Lopez (Marion County High School)
5th Place: Eduardo Arteaga-Valladares (Ruhama Junior High School)
SCIENCE 8TH GRADE
1st Place: Marie Crane (Centre Middle School)
2nd Place: Clayton Dalton (Henagar Junior High School)
3rd Place: Isaiah Banister (Coppinville Junior High School)
4th Place: Jake Elliot (Valley Junior High School)
5th Place: Samantha Ragsdale (Sylvania High School)
SCULPTURE ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Palmer Rachel (Rehobeth Elementary School)
2nd Place: Kylah Ogle (Valley Head High School)
3rd Place: Kainen Killingsworth (Wicksburg High School)
4th Place: Jaycee Atkin (Macedonia School)
5th Place: Rorie Mask (Dadeville Elementary)
SCULPTURE JUNIOR
1st Place: Garrison Dicen (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
2nd Place: Carley Samarah Collins (Valley Head High School)
3rd Place: Mina Ludwig (South Smiths Station Elementary School)
4th Place: Josephine Dawson (Charles Henderson Middle School)
5th Place: Aubrey Morgan (Henagar Junior High School)
SERVICE LEARNING SHOWCASE ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Valley Head High School
2nd Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
3rd Place: Lakewood Elementary School
4th Place: Pinedale Elementary School
5th Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
SERVICE LEARNING SHOWCASE JUNIOR
1st Place: Valley Head High School
2nd Place: Stevenson Middle School
3rd Place: Phenix City Intermediate School
4th Place: Dauphin Junior High School
5th Place: Rehobeth Middle School
SOCIAL STUDIES 4TH GRADE
1st Place: Ro-Mell Bryan (South Smiths Station Elementary School)
2nd Place: Rece Gilliland (University Charter School)
3rd Place: Ella Blair Lee (Wicksburg High School)
4th Place: Olivia Carpenter (Sacred Heart School)
5th Place: Sawyer Hurst (Lakewood Elementary School)
SOCIAL STUDIES 5TH GRADE
1st Place: Cooper Brown (Lakewood Elementary School)
2nd Place: Joshua Trautwein (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
3rd Place: Wesley Murphy (Rehobeth Elementary School)
4th Place: Sydney Crow (Cornerstone Christian Academy)
5th Place: Jackson Parker (Wicksburg High School)
SOCIAL STUDIES 6TH GRADE
1st Place: Samuel Willmon (Plainview Junior High School)
2nd Place: Caroline Morrow (Williams Intermediate School)
3rd Place: Bradley Stephens (Rehobeth Middle School)
4th Place: Joshua Paul Giddy (Arab Junior High School)
5th Place: Casen Miles (North Sand Mountain School)
SOCIAL STUDIES 7TH GRADE
1st Place: Braxton Garrison (Double Springs Middle School)
2nd Place: Elijah Dees (Rehobeth Middle School)
3rd Place: Keyra Aguilera Coronado (Collinsville High School)
4th Place: Mason Smith (Arab Junior High School)
5th Place: Georgie Cole (Ruhama Junior High School)
SOCIAL STUDIES 8TH GRADE
1st Place: Skyler Smith (South Girard Junior High School)
2nd Place: Brodie Blevins (Henagar Junior High School)
3rd Place: Bishop Gilmore (Birmingham Homeschoolers Community)
4th Place: Evan Yates (Stevenson Middle School)
5th Place: Ayden Perkins (Coppinville Junior High School)
SONGFEST ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
2nd Place: Lakewood Elementary School
3rd Place: Collinsville High School
SONGFEST JUNIOR
1st Place: Henagar Junior High School
2nd Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
3rd Place: Geraldine High School
4th Place: Williams Intermediate School
5th Place: Enterprise Education Center
SPEECH ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Katie Claire Whitehead (Rehobeth Elementary School)
2nd Place: Callie Berry (Cornerstone Christian Academy)
3rd Place: Darian Thomas (Rucker Boulevard Elementary School)
4th Place: Nicole Irvine (Holly Hill Elementary School)
5th Place: Gavin Galimore (Hillcrest Elementary School)
SPEECH JUNIOR
1st Place: Coppinville Junior High School
2nd Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
3rd Place: Dauphin Junior High School
4th Place: Prattville Junior High School
5th Place: Plainview Junior High School
TECHNOLOGY ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
2nd Place: Cornerstone Christian Academy
3rd Place: Ellis D. Parker Elementary School
4th Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
5th Place: Wicksburg High School
TECHNOLOGY JUNIOR
1st Place: Plainview Junior High School
2nd Place: Rehobeth Middle School
3rd Place: Ruhama Junior High School
4th Place: Sylvania High School
5th Place: Birmingham Homeschoolers Community
THREE DIMENSIONAL DESIGN ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
2nd Place: Valley Head High School
3rd Place: South Smiths Station Elementary School
4th Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
5th Place: Sacred Heart School
THREE DIMENSIONAL DESIGN JUNIOR
1st Place: Rehobeth Middle School
2nd Place: Charles Henderson Middle School
3rd Place: Valley Head High School
4th Place: Enterprise Education Center
5th Place: Landmark Academy
TWO DIMENSIONAL DESIGN ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Henagar Junior High School
2nd Place: Valley Head High School
3rd Place: Lakewood Elementary School
4th Place: Rehobeth Elementary School
5th Place: Wicksburg High School
TWO DIMENSIONAL DESIGN JUNIOR
1st Place: Valley Head High School
2nd Place: Rehobeth Middle School
3rd Place: Holly Hill Elementary School
4th Place: Henagar Junior High School
5th Place: Macedonia School
WOODWORKING ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Katherine Strickland (Hillcrest Elementary School)
2nd Place: Jonah Trawick (Rehobeth Elementary School)
3rd Place: John Tyler Bryan (Henagar Junior High School)
4th Place: Emerson Guffey (Sylvania High School)
5th Place: Braxton Campbell (Williams Intermediate School)
WOODWORKING JUNIOR
1st Place: Owen Pugh (Charles Henderson Middle School)
2nd Place: Gracyn Richard (Enterprise Education Center)
3rd Place: John Cooper Dupree (Valley Head High School)
4th Place: Tanner Garcia (Double Springs Middle School)
5th Place: Alexis Holub (Dauphin Junior High School)
LOCAL STATE COMPETITIONS
BEST OF SHOW ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Palmer Rachel (Rehobeth Elementary School)
BEST OF SHOW JUNIOR
1st Place: Annabelle Leigh Gifford (Valley Head High School)
CAMPAIGN SKIT ELEMENTARY
1st Place: Ider High School
2nd Place: Woodville High School
CAMPAIGN SKIT JUNIOR
1st Place: Hillcrest Elementary School
2nd Place: Coppinville Junior High School
3rd Place: Curry Middle School
4th Place: Sylvania High School
5th Place: Sumiton Middle School
