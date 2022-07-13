Rezoning request for residential zone denied

The Fort Payne Planning Commission rejected a request Tuesday to rezone 12.88 acres of land just east of Big Wills Drive and 49th Street NW to allow for the construction of a Dollar General discount store.
The property is zoned R-1, or low density residential district.
“There will be no rezoning. It will remain as it is," declared City Council President Walter Watson, prompting applause from a crowd of 25-30 citizens attending the meeting. "If something comes to my neighborhood, I will definitely want to have input first.”
Curtis Parcas of The Broadway Group, LLC. addressed members of the commission, attempting to make the case for allowing businesses to build there so his company can complete the real estate deal. Homeowners in the Terrapin Hills subdivision awaited their turn to do just the opposite.
The zoning laws exist to limit commercial or industrial use of land to prevent oil drilling, manufacturing or other types of businesses from building in residential neighborhoods. These laws can be modified or suspended if the new land use will serve to help the community advance economically. The city partitions neighborhoods according to a master plan. This may be done to promote economic development, control traffic flow, manage noise levels, reserve living space for residents, and protect certain resources.
Parcas said the retailer would occupy just two of the 21 acres owned by Marlin and Ann Blalock, along the 1.9-mile interchange that connects Old Valley Head Road to Greenhill Blvd. N.W. with his company buying 10 acres to create a natural buffer between the store and nearby houses.
“This 12,480 foot store is not like others,” Parcas said. The “DC Market” stores are double the size of a typical dollar store and add fresh produce, milk, meats and other groceries to Dollar General’s usual mix of low-price general merchandise.
Because real estate sells at a premium based on how many limits are put in place by the municipality, these restrictions can influence prices when purchasing a piece of property. The citizens voiced their opinion that a dollar store would limit the appeal of the area and negatively affect their property values. Some of the most spacious and expensive homes in Fort Payne are located nearby, along with the private country club.
Homeowner Steve Howard, who said he’s lived on Bryan Drive for decades, said he is “adamantly opposed” to making any of the land along 49th Street available for commercial development.
He said, “We’re concerned about our property values and light pollution… Our home has always been a haven. It looks like a resort back there. I know what this will do to ruin my view. There’s no guarantee you won’t put something up on that. Money talks. Someone wants to come along and put in a Mapco, you’ll do it. Besides, we don’t need another Dollar General in Fort Payne. There’s already five in Fort Payne. This does not serve our community at all. Any jobs it creates are the lowest paying jobs in the city. These are not jobs that anyone wants to do.”
Blalock, owner of the land, said that because of its proximity to the Interstate 59 ramp, he had been approached by both Mapco and Raceway about acquiring the land to put in a truck stop where truckers can sleep or take a shower.
“I think [Dollar General] would be more desirable than a parking lot for 18 wheelers to park like they do at Walmart,” Blalock said. “[The dollar store] is one of the alternatives that you have.”
Blalock did not state whether he will pursue remedies to preserve his real estate deal.
Homeowner Kim Stringer, a former city employee in the inspections office, asked whether the action would constitute “spot zoning”, the technical term for attempting to single out a particular lot or parcel of land and permit land use that’s inconsistent with surrounding usage. She said she was told that the practice is illegal and claimed that Blaylock knew his land was zoned residential when he bought it.
Homeowner Joe Hamlet of Big Wills Road said, “About the only thing worse than having a Dollar General there is having the biggest that [Broadway Group] makes. There’s another store literally two miles down the road at the next exit. That area’s going to house a strip mall or something that’s going to totally destroy the property value of the houses around there. That area would be much better used for new home construction. If all of 49th Street was available, that’d be one thing, but this is such a tiny parcel.”
Local Cardiologist Dr. Wael Halaseh said he recently moved out of the subdivision to acquire bigger property but remains fond of it. He said, “When we try to recruit new physicians and accountants and managers to the area, one of the places we take them is Terrapin Hills so they see this is a safe place where they can have a nice house. It’s beautiful and a slice of Americana. Dollar General certainly does not contribute to that narrative and the character of the city.”
Reginald Wessell said he recently bought a home there specifically because there weren’t any strip malls nearby.
Homeowner Cheryl Massey, whose property would directly adjoin the proposed store said, “I don’t think you had anyone walk up to you tonight and say this would be a good thing for the community. You affect our vision for our future. There’s been no public input. We take ownership in where we live and we can only take ownership when we can contribute. You can’t expect us to support something that we have no input on. I ask you tonight to listen to the community and consider this with your hearts, not your pocketbooks.”
Watson said the commission couldn’t approve the rezoning request after seeing how many people in the vicinity vocally opposed it. He made a motion to disapprove the request, seconded by Mayor Brian Baine, who also sits on the commission
“It will give us time to study the implications that this would have on that community,” Watson said. “We’re doing a comprehensive study of Fort Payne for future planning. We’ll be soliciting the feedback of these people. To answer the question of ‘Where are we going as a city?’ We need to bring some of you on board to give your input.”
The mayor appealed, “There are other opportunities that we have [to contribute opinions], so I encourage you to get involved in that community-wide process and offer your input."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.