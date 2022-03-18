North DeKalb Primary Care facility held a ribbon-cutting last week to commemorate the reopening of their Valley Head clinic.
NDPC has dramatically expanded its services to residents of surrounding rural communities.
Partnering with Cheetah Speed, a new dynamic business development group, NDPC is focused on offering a host of medical procedures, monitoring and testing to the underserved communities in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
“These rural communities are where I am from and those that live here need to know they have access to modern medicine in a welcoming environment that maintains the country feel and hospitality that is prevalent here,” said John Moore, certified registered nurse practitioner and co-owner of NDPC.
Moore, the former mayor of Hammondville and the face of the original NPDC which opened in 2020 said their approach allows them to reach out further into rural communities.
“COVID-19 [pandemic] has hit this community so hard,” said Moore, adding, “One way to elevate a next-generation level of care is to offer the county’s first PCR Covid Testing Lab, as well as the Mobile Medical Clinic will allow us to come on-site to businesses, churches and organizations that provide additional levels of outreach. In addition, this provides a more convenient method to reach those that need medical attention.”
In addition to COVID testing, the NDPC provides primary and urgent care, including monitoring and treatment of chronic conditions and illnesses, including hypertension and diabetes, etc.
As previously mentioned, NDPC will also extend its reach with the Mobile Medical Clinic that will visit rural communities, businesses, churches, among other entities, based on their need and offer the same level of service, with an increased emphasis on convenience.
“The Mobile Medical Clinic is the perfect solution for businesses that would like to offer on-site medical testing or pre-employment screenings or churches/assisted living centers that cater to the elderly,” said Moore.
For Further information regarding NDPC or the Mobile Medical Clinic, contact John Moore at 256.996.0540.
Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed from noon till 1 pm. for lunch.
North DeKalb Primary Care Clinic is located at 136 Commerce Street Valley Head, AL 35989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.