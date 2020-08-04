Rogers announces candidacy for Geraldine Town Council

Shon Rogers would like to announce that he will be a candidate for Geraldine Town Council. The election will be held on Tuesday, August 25.
Why vote for me:
“I am invested in our town, I am a resident and a business owner, which means that I care about the community and the economics of our town. I am the father of two and a husband to a wife whose family has lived in Geraldine for six generations. I came here in 1995 and found that Geraldine was my home. I love this town! I cannot see myself living anywhere else.
“I believe our town has the greatest potential of any in this area and my vision is to see our town reach that potential. I am not afraid to go out on my own and say how I feel. If elected, I will take my position as a Town Council member very seriously. I will take it not as a job, but as a duty to give back to our community. My plan is to seek first to represent our town’s interest while being mindful of the needs of the town. I have the desire to do the hard work of thoughtful legislation. I am ready to ask and answer tough questions to ensure that taxpayers are getting their money’s worth.
“If chosen, I plan to advocate for smart growth/economic development balanced with preserving valuable farmland. I would like to continue work on our park and improve our open spaces. I believe that our town has room to grow while keeping the small-town vision and feel.
Why run for town council?
“Most people who hear that I am running for Town Council congratulate me or thank me for my willingness to serve. Others ask. “why in the world would you want to be a town councilor?” My answer: I want to be a Geraldine Town Council Member because the council matters to our town’s quality of life and its future. I am running because I believe that with my skills, knowledge, and experience, I can promote Geraldine’s quality of life and can help the council become more effective in doing its job to benefit all Geraldine’s residents. Most importantly, I feel that God has led me in this direction, and I feel confident that He led me to this decision.
“With your support, we can make sure that Geraldine remains a wonderful place to live, work, and play. If you want someone to represent the people of our community with integrity and competence, then I would encourage you and ask for your vote and support in the August 25th election. If you would like to contact me with any questions, feel free to call me at 256-558-0264. Thank you and God Bless!
